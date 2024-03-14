Mutual of America Capital Management's MoA Funds Win 10 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for Best-in-Class Mixed-Asset Target-Date Funds

Company also recognized as best overall small firm in the U.S. Group Award mixed-assets category.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Capital Management LLC ("Capital Management") is pleased to announce that its target-date series of funds, the MoA Clear Passage Funds™, received 10 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards. Part of a $23 billion fund family, the MoA Clear Passage Funds were recognized in the U.S. mixed-asset target-date fund categories. Capital Management also won best overall small firm in the U.S. Group Award mixed-assets category. The Group Award includes the MoA Clear Passage Funds, the MoA Retirement Income Fund, three MoA Allocation Funds and the MoA Balanced Fund.

"These awards honor our steadfast commitment to help investors achieve a successful retirement outcome." --Stephen Rich

"A hallmark of our MoA Clear Passage Funds is our specialized approach to asset allocation and glide-path construction, so we are proud that these attributes contributed to the recognition from LSEG Lipper," said Stephen Rich, Chairman and CEO of Capital Management. "Our focus on blending active and passive investment strategies to manage portfolios through retirement has been successful for our investors for 30 years, and these awards honor our steadfast commitment to help them achieve a successful retirement outcome."

MoA Clear Passage Funds, made available to investors outside of Mutual of America's retirement plan participants for the first time in 2023, focus on diversification and conservative risk management, and feature dynamic and strategic investment allocations leading up to a specified retirement date and, importantly, a 10-year glide path beyond that date.

"Our team are experts in assessing and evaluating the returns and correlation of various asset classes and their associated risks—it's in our DNA. This focus allows investors to enjoy the benefits of a dynamic and diversified portfolio," said Jamie Zendel, Executive Vice President, Head of Quantitative Strategies, and Co-Portfolio Manager for the target-date series. "We are honored that our target-date series of funds was recognized by LSEG Lipper, and I'd like to thank our talented team for their exceptional efforts."

For more than three decades, the Lipper Awards have recognized best-in-class funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong, risk-adjusted, three-, five- and 10-year performance relative to their peers. This year, Mutual of America Capital Management received the following 11 awards from LSEG Lipper:

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Winner United States 2024, Best Mixed-Assets Small Fund Family Group Over Three Years

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, MoA Clear Passage 2025 Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target 2025 Fund Over 3 Years (Out of 45 Funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, MoA Clear Passage 2030 Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target 2030 Fund Over 3 Years (Out of 46 Funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, MoA Clear Passage 2030 Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target 2030 Fund Over 10 Years (Out of 28 Funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, MoA Clear Passage 2035 Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target 2035 Fund Over 3 Years (Out of 45 Funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, MoA Clear Passage 2035 Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target 2035 Fund Over 10 Years (Out of 27 Funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, MoA Clear Passage 2040 Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target 2040 Fund Over 3 Years (Out of 45 Funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, MoA Clear Passage 2040 Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target 2040 Fund Over 10 Years (Out of 26 Funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, MoA Clear Passage 2045 Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target 2045 Fund Over 3 Years (Out of 44 Funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, MoA Clear Passage 2050 Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target 2050 Fund Over 3 Years (Out of 44 Funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, MoA Clear Passage 2065 Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target 2060+ Fund Over 3 Years (Out of 26 Funds)

"The 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are recognizing perhaps the most dramatic three-year period that the markets have seen in decades. The fund managers being recognized have steered their investors through a pandemic, a mild recession, a war, skyrocketing inflation and dramatic central bank intervention," said Robert Jenkins, Global Head of Research, Investment & Wealth, LSEG Lipper. "We applaud the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners such as Mutual of America Capital Management for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios through a cross-current of global market disruptions."

About Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Formed in 1993, Capital Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company, focused on serving the growing investment needs of institutional clients. Today, Capital Management manages approximately $28 billion and offers 28 funds with an array of asset classes and objectives, including equity, fixed income, international, asset allocation funds and target-date funds.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is the trade name used by Mutual of America, a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook and LinkedIn .

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. This and other information is contained in the funds' prospectuses and summary prospectuses, which can be obtained by calling 800.914.8716 or visiting moafunds.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The MoA Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Asset class group awards will be given to the best large and small groups separately. Large fund family groups with at least five equity, five bond or three mixed-asset portfolios in the respective asset classes are eligible for a group award. Small fund family groups will need to have at least three distinct portfolios in one of the asset classes—equity, bond or mixed-asset. The lowest average decile rank of the three years' Consistent Return measure of the eligible funds per asset class and group will determine the asset class group award winner over the three-year period. In cases of identical results, the lower average percentile rank will determine the winner.

