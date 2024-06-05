Mutual of America Financial Group Appoints Brian Q. Severin as President and Chief Operating Officer

Company also announces several other leadership changes

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group, which specializes in providing retirement services and investments to organizations and individuals, is pleased to announce that Brian Q. Severin has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will continue to report to John R. Greed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who previously also held the title of President.

"I am excited about this next chapter in my journey with Mutual of America."-- Brian Q. Severin, President and COO

In his new role, Severin will oversee Mutual of America's daily operations, which includes revenue growth, sales, marketing, finance, administrative operations, technology, human resources and actuarial. He will also continue to lead the execution of the Company's long-term strategic plan initiatives.

"I am excited about this next chapter in my journey with Mutual of America. As always, our customers come first, and I'm committed to ensuring that the Company continues to provide them with the retirement products, services and investments they need to prepare for a financially secure future," said Severin, who joined the Company in 2000. "I look forward to collaborating with John, our senior leadership team and all my colleagues to help the Company continue to grow and thrive."

"Brian is an integral part of the Mutual of America family, knows our business and our clients well and has been instrumental in the Company's growth and expanded national presence over the past two decades," said Greed. "He has taken on various significant leadership roles in our sales and marketing areas—as well as our administrative and back-office operations—all of which have greatly contributed to our success. I look forward to continuing to work with Brian in his new role and am confident that he will lead the Company to new heights."

Severin has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, including extensive expertise in defined contribution retirement plan sales and marketing. He has held various leadership roles at Mutual of America and most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President of Sales Operations and helped foster significant growth in the Company's overall client base and sales. Severin earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola Marymount University and completed the Management Training Program at the Boeing Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the following executive leadership appointments and changes:

Aferdita Gutierrez has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and will report to Brian Q. Severin , President and COO. She previously served as Executive Vice President and Treasurer. Former Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris W. Festog will now serve as Senior Executive Vice President and Assistant to the CEO and will continue to report to John Greed.



"I am excited about this next generation of talented leaders who will help the Company continue to grow, while always remaining focused on serving the needs of our customers," said Greed. "Chris Festog and Jeff Donaldson have made significant contributions to the Company's growth and success over the years and leave behind a remarkable legacy of transformation, excellence, dedication and stewardship."

