Mutual of America Financial Group to Host Webinar on ESG Investing on September 15

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group is pleased to host a 30-minute webinar titled The Rising Tide of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investing on September 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Those interested in attending can register here.

Joni Clark, President and CEO of 320 Park Analytics and Andrew Kramer, Chairman of 320 Park Analytics, will provide valuable insights into the recent growth of ESG investing, defining the various terms and approaches used in ESG investing and considerations for retirement plan sponsors. 320 Park Analytics, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of America.

Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Speakers: Joni Clark, President and CEO and Andrew Kramer, Chairman (320 Park Analytics, LLC)

"This special webinar on ESG investing is part of our commitment to providing plan sponsors with comprehensive and helpful financial education, including on the latest investing trends," said Brian Severin, Executive Vice President and CMO at Mutual of America Financial Group. "Both Joni and Andrew have over 30 years of investment experience and look forward to sharing their knowledge about this increasingly popular topic."

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement and investment services, offering personalized service at a competitive price to help retirement plan participants and individuals build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Integrity, prudence and reliability are the values that have guided us since our inception in 1945 and that continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About 320 Park Analytics

320 Park Analytics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of America, provides objective benchmarking services to assist plan sponsors in fulfilling their fiduciary responsibilities with respect to the investment alternatives offered under Mutual of America group annuity contracts.

SOURCE Mutual of America

Related Links

www.mutualofamerica.com

