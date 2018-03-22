Mutual of America Life Insurance Company Names John R. Greed Chairman of the Board

"I am leaving the Company in the very capable hands of John Greed and a leadership team that, like John, is second to none," said Mr. Moran. "He possesses the right combination of experience, expertise and vision to lead and help grow the Company, while always remaining committed to the needs of our customers."

Mr. Greed, who joined the Company in 1996, was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Mutual of America in April 2016, succeeding Mr. Moran. Prior to that appointment, he served as President for one year and as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since December 2007.

"Tom's extraordinary commitment, remarkable talents and engaging personality were instrumental to the tremendous success the Company achieved over more than four decades. Fundamental to that success is the caring corporate culture he built focusing on making a difference in the lives of our customers and our employees and in the communities in which they live and work," said Mr. Greed. "Not only has Tom taught me a lot about the retirement savings business, equally as important, he has taught me a lot about people, caring, giving back and making a difference in the world. He is the most genuinely caring, compassionate person that I have ever known. I have been very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to work closely with him for over 20 years, and I look forward to continuing the Company's tradition of creating new and innovative ways to drive retirement readiness for our customers, despite an ever-evolving and challenging economic environment."

Prior to joining Mutual of America, Mr. Greed was a partner with Arthur Andersen. He currently serves on the Board and Executive Committee of the Greater New York Councils of the Boy Scouts of America, the Boards of the Life Insurance Council of New York and the Police Athletic League, and the Boards of Trustees of La Salle University and Thirteen WNET New York. He is also a member of the Archdiocese of New York Finance Council.

About Mutual of America

Since 1945, Mutual of America has remained committed to offering plan sponsors, plan participants and individuals carefully selected, quality products and services at a competitive price and the personal attention they need to help build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com.

