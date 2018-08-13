Mutual of America Shines Spotlight on Retirement Readiness during National Retirement Security Week

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America is expanding its customer education focus during National Retirement Security Week to further emphasize the importance of saving more for retirement and the advantages of participating in a workplace retirement plan.

"Americans are living longer than ever, but unfortunately, too many people often enter their retirement years well short of achieving their goal for a financially secure future," said John R. Greed, Mutual of America Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Saving for retirement can be challenging. That's why we focus every day of the year on helping our customers effectively plan and save for their retirement. National Retirement Security Week is an excellent opportunity for individuals to think about where they're at with their goals and to take action."

During and beyond the Week, which takes place October 21–27, the Company will conduct on-site group presentations for clients and their employees, highlighting the advantages of tax-deferred savings; importance of contributing and increasing contributions; value of employer-matched contributions; and convenience of saving through payroll deduction.

In addition, the Company is highlighting a variety of resources and tools through its Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter pages, and at mutualofamerica.com, to help individuals prepare for financial health and security during retirement.

"The concept of retirement readiness is thrown around a lot these days, but actually taking action so you're ready to retire is critical," said William Rose, Mutual of America Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "To help our customers get there, our social media channels and website will offer valuable tools and resources – including retirement calculators and informative articles that give practical tips."

About Mutual of America

Since 1945, Mutual of America has remained committed to offering plan sponsors, plan participants and individuals carefully selected, quality products and services at a competitive price and the personal attention they need to help build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com.

SOURCE Mutual of America