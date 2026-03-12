Mutual of America's MoA Funds Win Two 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for Best-in-Class Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Moderate Fund

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Capital Management LLC is pleased to announce that it has received two 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards. Part of a $26 billion mutual fund family, the MoA Balanced Fund was recognized twice in the U.S. mixed-asset target allocation moderate fund category, marking the third consecutive year that it won an Award.

"These awards recognize our dedication to supporting clients in attaining their financial goals." —Joseph Gaffoglio Post this Members of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC at the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards ceremony (l-r): Chris Malfant, EVP, Head of Fixed Income; Ron Viener, Senior VP, Head of Trading; Jamie Zendel, EVP, Head of Quantitative and Asset Allocation Strategies; and Joseph Gaffoglio, President and CEO. (PRNewsfoto/Mutual of America) MoA Funds Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mutual of America Financial Group)

"We are honored to be recognized once again by LSEG Lipper for the MoA Balanced Fund, which underscores our commitment to our time-honored investment strategy focused on consistency, discipline and a long-term focus," said Joseph Gaffoglio, President and CEO of Capital Management. "These awards recognize the hard work of our team and our dedication to supporting clients in attaining their financial goals."

The actively managed MoA Balanced Fund provides a ready-made solution for investors looking for a combined portfolio of domestic equities and investment grade fixed income securities that seeks to provide capital appreciation and current income.

"The MoA Balanced Fund is designed to provide investors with a carefully constructed combination of growth and income through diversified exposure to equities and investment–grade fixed income," said Jamie Zendel, EVP, Head of Quantitative and Asset Allocation Strategies, Capital Management. "Our team's expertise in evaluating asset class behavior, correlations and risk is central to our investment process. We are honored that LSEG Lipper has recognized our work year after year, and I'm proud of the exceptional efforts and results our investment and research teams continue to deliver."

"On the fixed income side, we are focused on delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns by leveraging our team's deep expertise and careful portfolio construction," said Chris Malfant, EVP, Head of Fixed Income, Capital Management. "Through disciplined risk controls, we have provided steady yield and consistent results for our clients. We are truly honored to be recognized by LSEG Lipper for our work on behalf of our clients."

For more than three decades, the Lipper Awards have recognized best-in-class funds and fund management firms for their consistently strong, risk-adjusted, three-, five- and 10-year performance relative to their peers. This year, Mutual of America Capital Management received the following awards from LSEG Lipper:

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2026 Winner, MoA Balanced Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Moderate Fund Over 3 Years (Out of 117 Funds)

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2026 Winner, MoA Balanced Fund, Best Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Moderate Fund Over 5 Years (Out of 113 Funds)

"The 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards mark another volatile three-year stretch for global markets," said Otto Christian Kober, Head of Lipper Research, LSEG Data & Analytics. "The managers we're recognizing have guided investors through an environment where base rates have spiked, then diverged, as central banks navigated new and challenging inflationary landscapes, alongside uneven global growth, and heightened geopolitical risk." Whether managers entered the market in the era of easy money or have navigated cycles for decades, the recent period made one thing plain: durable results come from a disciplined process, not prediction.

"We applaud the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners for delivering outperformance and the steady reassurance of consistency through changing market conditions."

About Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Formed in 1993, Capital Management is an SEC-registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company, focused on serving the growing investment needs of institutional clients. Today, Capital Management manages approximately $31 billion and offers 29 funds with an array of asset classes and objectives, including equity, fixed income, international, asset allocation funds and target-date funds. For more information, visit moacapitalmanagement.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement products, services and investments to individuals and organizations. We deliver high-quality, innovative products and customized services at a competitive price, along with outstanding service and personalized financial education, to help customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, discipline, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. Mutual of America Financial Group is the trade name used by Mutual of America Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook and LinkedIn.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. This and other information is contained in the funds' prospectuses and summary prospectuses, which can be obtained by calling 800.914.8716 or visiting moafunds.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Diversification cannot assure a profit or protect against loss in a down market. Dividends are not guaranteed and may fluctuate.

The MoA Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

Asset class group awards will be given to the best large and small groups separately. Large fund family groups with at least five equity, five bond or three mixed-asset portfolios in the respective asset classes are eligible for a group award. Small fund family groups will need to have at least three distinct portfolios in one of the asset classes—equity, bond or mixed-asset. The lowest average decile rank of the three years' Consistent Return measure of the eligible funds per asset class and group will determine the asset class group award winner over the three-year period. In cases of identical results, the lower average percentile rank will determine the winner.

SOURCE Mutual of America