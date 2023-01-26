Mutual of Omaha Engages Kaia Health to Increase Access to Musculoskeletal Care for the Senior Population

Mutual of Omaha engages with the leading digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) solution to help address one of the largest categories of claim spend for its policyholders.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaia Health , today announced its engagement with Mutual of Omaha and its affiliated companies to provide its policyholders access to a clinically-validated digital therapy program for pain management, beginning with a pilot on select companies in Indiana and Colorado throughout 2023. This is the first digital MSK health tool that Mutual of Omaha is launching with its Medicare Supplement insurance population.

Kaia Health includes biometric assessments which allow you to track your progress, and allow care professionals to give you additional help and feedback. Kaia Health can be practiced anywhere, any time and its digital assistant, Motion Coach, gives you real time feedback to help you perform exercises correctly.

As a company owned by its policyholders, Mutual of Omaha is continuously seeking to understand and meet customer needs. MSK issues are a top priority, which is just one reason the company is leveraging technology tools that can solve critical needs for its policyholders and improve access to care.

"We are thrilled to work with Kaia Health and bring an innovative solution to support our policyholders in living healthier, pain-free lives,' said Dr. Manoj Pawar, chief medical officer at Mutual of Omaha. 'With over half of our population experiencing a MSK condition and difficulty accessing quality care, Kaia is addressing a critical need for us with its clinically-validated digital therapy program that can be used from anywhere."

There are over 56M people in the US over the age of 65 (growing to 71M by 2030), many of whom are embracing digital solutions to meet their healthcare needs. Kaia's app and care team have been developed to address the specific needs of seniors who are experiencing chronic and/or acute MSK pain conditions.

Kaia's unique physical therapy-inspired program offers seniors personalized and self-directed care anytime, anywhere through a digital app and care team. With just the camera on the phone, Kaia's advanced motion analysis technology provides real-time corrective feedback on body movements. Kaia's program addresses both physical and psychological aspects of pain through its exercises, relaxation modules, and educational content. Seniors also have 1:1 support from licensed health coaches and board-certified physical therapists, which is critical to help them get started and use the app effectively.

"It's an honor to partner with a world-class organization like Mutual of Omaha to expand access to MSK care," said Nigel Ohrenstein, president of Kaia Health. "Together, we're bringing an innovative solution to address a critical need for the senior population – driving access to high-quality, timely, and affordable care in their moment of need."

About Kaia Health

Kaia Health is the world's largest digital therapeutics company on a mission to empower millions of people to live their healthiest life and is the leader in engaging Seniors for sustainable MSK health. Our evidence-based treatments, covering a range of conditions, including musculoskeletal pain and COPD, are powered by proprietary motion analysis technology and clinical expertise. No sensors or wearables are required, Kaia's programs need only a smartphone to deliver the most accessible, effective, and equitable experience for all. Eleven clinical trials have shown Kaia's effectiveness and safety to be as good as traditional care with up to 80% reduction in cost. For health plans, we solve for medical spend reductions and quality improvements through enhanced STARS performance. Kaia Health is a member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) and is headquartered in NY and Munich. Kaia partners with leading health plans, employers, and providers, covering 60+ million lives around the world. Learn more at www.kaiahealth.com.

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com .

