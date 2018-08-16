MutualFirst Announces Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2018

MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFSF), the holding company of MutualBank (the "Bank"), announced today adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding $188,000 of one-time merger related expenses, net of tax, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $5.6 million, or $0.64 diluted earnings per common share. This compared to net income available to common shareholders for the same period in 2017 of $3.8 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per common share. The adjusted net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 represents an annualized return on average assets of 1.11% and return on average tangible common equity of 13.37% for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 0.95% and 10.24%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Including the one-time merger related expenses, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 was $5.4 million, or $0.62 diluted earnings per common share. Annualized return on average assets was 1.07% and return on average tangible equity was 12.92% for the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding $1.8 million of one-time merger related expenses, net of tax, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $15.4 million, or $1.81 diluted earnings per common share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $10.9 million, or $1.45 diluted earnings per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 represents an annualized return on average assets of 1.07% and return on average tangible common equity of 12.85% for the first nine months of 2018 compared to 0.92% and 10.14%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Including the one-time merger related expenses, net income available to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was $13.6 million, or $1.60 diluted earnings per common share. Annualized return on average assets was 0.95% and return on average tangible common equity was 11.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

On February 28, 2018, MutualFirst Financial, Inc. closed its acquisition of Universal Bancorp and merged Universal's wholly owned subsidiary, BloomBank, into MutualFirst Financial's wholly owned subsidiary, MutualBank. At closing, this acquisition increased total assets by approximately $398 million, total investments by $88 million, net loans by $253 million and total deposits by $315 million. As a result of the acquisition, initial goodwill generated was $21 million and the core deposit intangible was $4.5 million. On April 23, 2018, the system conversion was completed to merge all of the BloomBank customers into MutualBank.

"As we put our acquisition behind us, we are pleased to see a realization of the value of that investment," said David W. Heeter, President and CEO. "We are excited about the opportunities to continue our performance momentum."

Balance Sheet

Assets increased $432 million as of September 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017 primarily due to the acquisition of Universal. The gross loan portfolio increased by $294 million primarily due to acquiring the $253 million net loan portfolio of Universal in the first quarter of 2018. Non-residential consumer loans have been the primary source of organic loan growth increasing by $57 million in the first nine months of 2018. The loan mix is 45.9% commercial loans, 37.0% residential loans and 17.1% non-residential consumer loans as of September 30, 2018 compared to 40.3%, 43.3% and 16.4%, respectively as of December 31, 2017.

Deposits increased by $329 million in the first nine months of 2018 primarily due to an increase of $315 million from the acquisition. As of September 30, 2018, core deposits totaled $1.0 billion, or 68.1% of total deposits and certificates of deposit totaled $489 million, or 31.9% of total deposits. This is compared to a mix of core deposits of 69.1% and certificates of deposit of 30.9% as of December 31, 2017.

Allowance for loan losses increased to $13.0 million as of September 30, 2018 compared to $12.4 million as of December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans as of September 30, 2018 was 227% compared to 236% as of December 31, 2017. The allowance for loan losses to total loans as of September 30, 2018 was 0.88% compared to 1.05% as of December 31, 2017. Non-performing loans to total loans at September 30, 2018 were 0.39% compared to 0.44% at December 31, 2017. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.36% at September 30, 2018 compared to 0.38% at December 31, 2017.

Stockholders' equity was $193.7 million at September 30, 2018, an increase of $43.4 million from December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily due to $42.3 million of capital issued as part of the acquisition of Universal and net income available to common shareholders of $13.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2018. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $8.0 million and common stock dividends of $4.6 million for the first nine months of 2018. The Company's tangible book value per common share as of September 30, 2018 was $19.50 compared to $20.08 as of December 31, 2017 and the tangible common equity ratio decreased to 8.39% as of September 30, 2018 compared to 9.35% as of December 31, 2017. MFSF's and the Bank's risk-based capital ratios remained in excess of "well-capitalized" levels as defined by all regulatory standards as of September 30, 2018.

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased $4.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The increase in net interest income was primarily a result of an increase of $403 million in average interest-earning assets, due to the acquisition in the first quarter of 2018 and organic loan growth. This increase was aided by an increase of seventeen basis points in net interest margin to 3.50%, while the tax equivalent margin increased thirteen basis points to 3.57%. The increase in net interest margin is a result of the yield on earning assets increasing thirty-seven basis points partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of twenty-five basis points. Net interest margin was also aided in the quarter by approximately six basis points of purchase accounting adjustments. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income decreased by $191,000 primarily due to a reduction in the amount of purchase accounting adjustments compared to the second quarter.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased $10.5 million for the first nine months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. The increase was a result of an increase of $321 million in average interest-earning assets due to the acquisition in the first quarter of 2018 and organic loan growth. The increase was aided by an increase of nineteen basis points in net interest margin to 3.47% compared to 3.28% for the first nine months of 2018. The tax equivalent margin for the first nine months of 2018 was 3.55% compared to 3.38% for the comparable period in 2017. Net interest margin was also aided in the first nine months of 2018 by approximately eight basis points of purchase accounting adjustments.

Provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2018 was $570,000 compared to $370,000 during last year's comparable period. The increase was due to management's ongoing evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, which was partially attributable to an increasing loan portfolio. Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2018 were $290,000, or 0.08% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $418,000, or 0.14% of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2017. On a linked quarter basis, provision for loan losses increased $70,000 primarily due to an increasing loan portfolio.

The provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2018 was $1.5 million compared to $870,000 during last year's comparable period. The increase was primarily due to our growing loan portfolio. Net charge-offs for the first nine months of 2018 equaled $898,000, or 0.09% of loans on an annualized basis, compared to $874,000, or 0.10% in the same period of 2017.

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2018 was $5.0 million, an increase of $605,000 compared to the third quarter of 2017. This increase was primarily a result of an increase of $373,000 in service fee income on deposit accounts due to increases in interchange fee income along with increases due to the acquisition and an increase of $361,000 in gain on sale of investments in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $157,000 in net gain on sale of loans and a decrease of $139,000 in commission income. On a linked quarter basis, non-interest income increased $235,000 primarily due to an increase of $300,000 in net gain on sale of investments. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of $247,000 in commission income.

Non-interest income for the first nine months of 2018 was $14.3 million, an increase of $1.1 million compared to the first nine months of 2017. The reasons for the increase include a $782,000 improvement in service fee income on deposit accounts for the reasons mentioned above, a $362,000 improvement in other income primarily due to a death benefit received on life insurance in the first quarter of 2018 and a $213,000 improvement in net gain on sale of investments compared to the first nine months of 2017. These improvements were partially offset by a decline of $501,000 in net gain on sale of mortgage loans primarily due to fewer mortgage loans being sold in 2018 compared to 2017.

Non-interest expense increased $3.1 million when comparing the third quarter of 2018 with the same period in 2017. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition and integration of Universal. One-time pretax merger-related expenses, primarily in ATM and debit card expenses, professional fees and other expenses, were $238,000 in the third quarter of 2018 with no similar activity in the same period of 2017. On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million primarily due to a decrease in one-time pretax merger-related expenses of $1.2 million and other cost saves realized after the integration of Universal.

Non-interest expense increased $9.6 million when comparing the first nine months of 2018 with the same period in 2017. The increase was directly related to the acquisition and integration of Universal into MutualFirst in the first nine months of 2018. One-time pretax merger-related expenses were $2.2 million in the first nine months of 2018.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 14.4% compared to 23.2% in the same quarter of 2017. The primary reason for the decline was the reduction of the corporate tax rate to 21%.

The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2018 was 13.3% compared to 24.4% for the same period in 2017. The primary reason for the decline was the reduction of the corporate tax rate to 21%.

Heeter concluded, "With the integration of Universal behind us, our focus will be to create sustainable momentum in earnings and continue to increase shareholder value."

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the parent company of MutualBank, an Indiana-based financial institution since 1889. MutualBank has thirty-nine full-service retail financial centers throughout Indiana. MutualBank has two offices located in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana specializing in wealth management and trust services and a loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualBank also operates a wholly owned subsidiary named Summit Mortgage which operates out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. MutualBank provides a full range of financial services including commercial and business banking, personal banking, wealth management, trust services, investments and internet banking services. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol "MFSF". Additional information can be found online at www.bankwithmutual.com.

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Selected Financials (Audited) September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, Balance Sheet (Unaudited): 2018 2018 2017 2017 (000) (000) (000) (000) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,872 $ 33,005 $ 27,341 $ 25,751 Interest-bearing time deposits 4,236 4,482 1,853 1,937 Investment securities - AFS 360,747 362,162 277,378 260,072 Loans held for sale 7,434 3,927 4,577 4,786 Loans, gross 1,474,383 1,464,735 1,180,145 1,190,145 Allowance for loan losses (13,009) (12,729) (12,387) (12,378) Net loans 1,461,374 1,452,006 1,167,758 1,177,767 Premises and equipment, net 25,628 25,984 21,539 21,281 FHLB of Indianapolis stock 12,820 12,820 11,183 11,183 Deferred tax asset, net 12,151 11,492 7,530 10,487 Cash value of life insurance 59,845 59,531 52,707 52,430 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,530 1,942 733 438 Goodwill 22,479 22,479 1,800 1,800 Core deposit and other intangibles 3,818 4,134 127 172 Other assets 17,237 17,388 14,406 13,710 Total assets $ 2,021,171 $ 2,011,352 $ 1,588,932 $ 1,581,814 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 1,531,198 $ 1,520,234 $ 1,202,034 $ 1,198,962 FHLB advances 261,150 263,367 217,163 212,563 Other borrowings 17,963 18,037 4,232 4,221 Other liabilities 17,150 17,026 15,221 15,843 Stockholders' equity 193,710 192,688 150,282 150,225 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,021,171 $ 2,011,352 $ 1,588,932 $ 1,581,814 Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Income Statement (Unaudited): 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 (000) (000) (000) (000) (000) (000) Total interest and dividend income $ 20,836 $ 20,621 $ 15,081 $ 15,026 $ 58,204 $ 43,787 Total interest expense 4,419 4,013 2,888 2,762 11,595 7,723 Net interest income 16,417 16,608 12,193 12,264 46,609 36,064 Provision for loan losses 570 500 350 370 1,520 870 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,847 16,108 11,843 11,894 45,089 35,194 Non-interest income Service fee income 2,024 1,959 1,819 1,651 5,547 4,765 Net realized gain on sales of AFS securities 406 106 255 45 666 453 Commissions 1,121 1,368 1,253 1,260 3,751 3,774 Net gain on sale of loans 853 736 1,162 1,010 2,224 2,725 Net servicing fees 129 154 85 109 433 306 Increase in cash value of life insurance 313 322 278 275 924 835 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate and repossessed assets 23 11 (87) (14) (34) (35) Other income 170 148 83 98 766 405 Total non-interest income 5,039 4,804 4,848 4,434 14,277 13,228 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,152 8,628 7,098 6,871 24,069 20,131 Net occupancy expenses 1,087 995 773 788 2,979 2,360 Equipment expenses 635 698 466 442 1,889 1,307 Data processing fees 669 676 622 604 1,938 1,699 Advertising and promotion 416 499 318 290 1,275 905 ATM and debit card expense 664 573 392 457 1,708 1,284 Deposit insurance 209 225 162 181 691 562 Professional fees 460 472 680 372 1,714 1,175 Software subscriptions and maintenance 702 691 541 525 1,987 1,661 Other real estate and repossessed assets 51 44 45 39 140 120 Other expenses 1,529 2,662 840 876 5,324 2,864 Total non-interest expense 14,574 16,163 11,937 11,445 43,714 34,068 Income before income taxes 6,312 4,749 4,754 4,883 15,652 14,354 Income tax provision 910 584 3,294 1,132 2,079 3,499 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,402 $ 4,165 $ 1,460 $ 3,751 $ 13,573 $ 10,855 Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (1) $ 6,882 $ 5,249 $ 5,104 $ 5,253 $ 17,172 $ 15,224 Average Balances, Net Interest Income, Yield Earned and Rates Paid Three Three months ended months ended 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate (000) (000) (annualized) (000) (000) (annualized) Interest-earning Assets: Interest -bearing deposits $ 21,654 $ 58 1.07% $ 18,080 $ 28 0.62% Mortgage-backed securities: Available-for-sale 210,518 1,433 2.72 153,464 917 2.39 Investment securities: Available-for-sale 158,671 1,299 3.27 103,047 854 3.31 Loans receivable 1,475,178 17,902 4.85 1,189,645 13,109 4.41 Stock in FHLB of Indianapolis 12,820 144 4.49 11,183 118 4.22 Total interest-earning assets (2) 1,878,841 20,836 4.44 1,475,419 15,026 4.07 Non-interest earning assets, net of allowance for loan losses and unrealized gain/loss 134,096 97,572 Total assets $ 2,012,937 $1,572,991 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand and NOW accounts $ 402,393 664 0.66 $ 306,906 346 0.45 Savings deposits 186,659 5 0.01 139,097 4 0.01 Money market accounts 190,851 253 0.53 173,170 179 0.41 Certificate accounts 471,061 1,970 1.67 383,426 1,275 1.33 Total deposits 1,250,964 2,892 0.92 1,002,599 1,804 0.72 Borrowings 270,940 1,527 2.25 215,327 958 1.78 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,521,904 4,419 1.16 1,217,926 2,762 0.91 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 279,574 190,997 Other liabilities 17,788 15,603 Total liabilities 1,819,266 1,424,526 Stockholders' equity 193,671 148,465 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,012,937 $ 1,572,991 Net interest earning assets $ 356,937 $ 257,493 Net interest income $ 16,417 $ 12,264 Net interest rate spread (4) 3.27% 3.17% Net yield on average interest-earning assets (4) 3.50% 3.33% Net yield on average interest-earning assets, tax equivalent (3)(4) 3.57% 3.44% Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 123.45% 121.14% Nine Nine months ended months ended 9/30/2018 9/30/2017 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate (000) (000) (annualized) (000) (000) (annualized) Interest-earning Assets: Interest -bearing deposits $ 22,991 $ 188 1.09% $ 21,188 $ 89 0.56% Mortgage-backed securities: Available-for-sale 199,540 4,002 2.67 158,064 2,893 2.44 Investment securities: Available-for-sale 147,801 3,589 3.24 96,194 2,344 3.25 Loans receivable 1,406,011 49,965 4.74 1,181,566 38,112 4.30 Stock in FHLB of Indianapolis 12,468 460 4.92 11,161 349 4.17 Total interest-earning assets (2) 1,788,811 58,204 4.34 1,468,173 43,787 3.98 Non-interest earning assets, net of allowance for loan losses and unrealized gain/loss 126,199 97,736 Total assets $ 1,915,010 $1,565,909 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand and NOW accounts $ 383,120 1,683 0.59 $ 301,553 846 0.37 Savings deposits 178,605 15 0.01 139,433 11 0.01 Money market accounts 193,928 724 0.50 171,497 431 0.34 Certificate accounts 444,413 5,116 1.53 385,240 3,615 1.25 Total deposits 1,200,066 7,538 0.84 997,723 4,903 0.66 Borrowings 254,317 4,057 2.13 221,750 2,820 1.70 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,454,383 11,595 1.06 1,219,473 7,723 0.84 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 262,137 186,059 Other liabilities 17,021 15,585 Total liabilities 1,733,541 1,421,117 Stockholders' equity 181,469 144,792 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,915,010 $ 1,565,909 Net interest earning assets $ 334,428 $ 248,700 Net interest income $ 46,609 $ 36,064 Net interest rate spread (4) 3.28% 3.13% Net yield on average interest-earning assets (4) 3.47% 3.28% Net yield on average interest-earning assets, tax equivalent (3)(4) 3.55% 3.38% Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 122.99% 120.39% Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited): 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Share and per share data: Average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,587,424 8,577,017 7,389,394 7,373,408 8,327,963 7,350,182 Diluted 8,733,691 8,731,611 7,526,416 7,513,078 8,479,908 7,493,831 Per common share: Basic earnings $ 0.63 $ 0.49 $ 0.20 $ 0.51 $ 1.63 $ 1.48 Diluted earnings $ 0.62 $ 0.48 $ 0.19 $ 0.50 $ 1.60 $ 1.45 Dividends $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.54 $ 0.48 Dividend payout ratio 29.03% 37.50% 94.74% 32.00% 33.75% 33.10% Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)(4) 1.07% 0.83% 0.37% 0.95% 0.95% 0.92% Return on average tangible common equity (ratio of net income to average tangible common equity)(4) 12.92% 10.46% 3.89% 10.24% 11.34% 10.14% Interest rate spread information: Average during the period(4) 3.27% 3.36% 3.11% 3.17% 3.28% 3.13% Net interest margin(4)(5) 3.50% 3.56% 3.27% 3.33% 3.47% 3.28% Efficiency Ratio 67.93% 75.49% 70.05% 68.54% 71.80% 69.11% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 123.45% 123.05% 121.44% 121.14% 122.99% 120.39% Allowance for loan losses: Balance beginning of period $ 12,729 $ 12,537 $ 12,378 $ 12,426 $ 12,387 $ 12,382 Net charge-offs (recoveries): Real Estate: Commercial 0 0 0 0 53 (1) Commercial construction and development 0 0 0 0 0 0 Consumer closed end first mortgage 65 56 24 126 133 247 Consumer open end and junior liens 16 20 0 13 36 21 Total real estate loans 81 76 24 139 222 267 Other loans: Auto 47 (1) 5 1 36 27 Boat/RV 65 185 208 161 381 395 Other 72 58 37 46 160 114 Commercial and industrial 25 (10) 67 71 99 71 Total other 209 232 317 279 676 607 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 290 308 341 418 898 874 Provision for loan losses 570 500 350 370 1,520 870 Balance end of period $ 13,009 $ 12,729 $ 12,387 $ 12,378 $ 13,009 $ 12,378 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.08% 0.08% 0.11% 0.14% 0.09% 0.10% September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 Total shares outstanding 8,587,424 8,587,424 7,389,394 7,389,394 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.50 $ 19.34 $ 20.08 $ 20.06 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.39% 8.37% 9.35% 9.38% Nonperforming assets (000's) Non-accrual loans Real Estate: Commercial $ 1,759 $ 1,753 $ 1,107 $ 929 Commercial construction and development 52 - - - Consumer closed end first mortgage 2,503 2,661 3,409 2,132 Consumer open end and junior liens 205 251 309 245 Total real estate loans 4,519 4,665 4,825 3,306 Other loans: Auto 40 31 22 13 Boat/RV 696 290 198 288 Other 48 92 16 2 Commercial and industrial 416 183 159 76 Total other 1,200 596 395 379 Total non-accrual loans 5,719 5,261 5,220 3,685 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 0 15 31 577 Total nonperforming loans 5,719 5,276 5,251 4,262 Real estate owned 1,195 1,584 251 96 Other repossessed assets 335 358 482 342 Total nonperforming assets $ 7,249 $ 7,218 $ 5,984 $ 4,700 Performing restructured loans (6) $ 2,148 $ 1,525 $ 1,389 $ 1,405 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.36% 0.36% 0.38% 0.30% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.39% 0.36% 0.44% 0.36% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 227% 241% 236% 290% Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 0.88% 0.87% 1.05% 1.04% Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Non-GAAP Measurements (7) 2018 2018 2017 2017 2018 2017 Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 193,710 $ 192,688 $ 150,282 $ 150,225 $ 193,710 $ 150,225 Less: Intangible assets 26,297 26,613 1,927 1,972 26,297 1,972 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 167,413 $ 166,075 $ 148,355 $ 148,253 $ 167,413 $ 148,253 Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,021,171 $ 2,011,352 $ 1,588,932 $ 1,581,814 $ 2,021,171 $ 1,581,814 Less: Intangible assets 26,297 26,613 1,927 1,972 26,297 1,972 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,994,874 $ 1,984,739 $ 1,587,005 $ 1,579,842 $ 1,994,874 $ 1,579,842 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.39% 8.37% 9.35% 9.38% 8.39% 9.38% Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 22.56 $ 22.44 $ 20.34 $ 20.33 $ 22.56 $ 20.33 Less: Effect of intangible assets 3.06 3.10 0.26 0.27 3.06 0.27 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.50 $ 19.34 $ 20.08 $ 20.06 $ 19.50 $ 20.06 Return on average stockholders' equity (GAAP) 11.16% 8.90% 3.84% 10.11% 9.97% 10.00% Add: Effect of intangible assets 1.76% 1.56% 0.05% 0.13% 1.37% 0.14% Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.92% 10.46% 3.89% 10.24% 11.34% 10.14% Total tax free interest income (GAAP) Loans receivable $ 106 $ 108 $ 104 $ 106 $ 314 $ 320 Investment securities 1,185 1,139 743 702 3,268 2,009 Total tax free interest income $ 1,291 $ 1,247 $ 847 $ 808 $ 3,582 $ 2,329 Total tax free interest income, gross (at 21%, or 34% prior to 2018) $ 1,634 $ 1,578 $ 1,283 $ 1,224 $ 4,534 $ 3,529 Net interest margin, tax equivalent (non-GAAP) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 16,417 $ 16,608 $ 12,193 $ 12,264 $ 46,609 $ 36,064 Add: Tax effect tax free interest income (3) 343 331 436 416 952 1,200 Net interest income (non-GAAP) 16,760 16,939 12,629 12,680 47,561 37,264 Divided by: Average interest-earning assets 1,878,841 1,866,812 1,489,596 1,475,419 1,788,811 1,468,173 Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.57% 3.63% 3.39% 3.44% 3.55% 3.38% One-time merger related expenses Non-tax deductible $ - $ - $ 220 Tax deductible 238 1,387 2,010 Total one-time merger related expenses $ 238 $ 1,387 $ 2,230 Subtract tax benefit 50 291 422 Net one-time merger related expenses $ 188 $ 1,096 $ 1,808 Net income (GAAP) 5,402 4,165 13,573 Net income excluding one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 5,590 $ 5,261 $ 15,381 Adjusted diluted earnings per share Net income excluding one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 5,590 $ 5,261 $ 15,382 Average diluted shares 8,733,691 8,731,611 8,479,908 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.64 $ 0.60 $ 1.81 Adjusted return on assets Net income excluding one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 5,590 $ 5,261 $ 15,382 Average assets 2,012,937 2,002,403 1,915,010 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.11% 1.05% 1.07% Adjusted return on tangible common equity Net income excluding one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ 5,590 $ 5,261 $ 15,382 Average tangible common equity 167,207 159,225 159,570 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 13.37% 13.22% 12.85% Ratio Summary: Return on average equity 11.16% 8.90% 3.84% 10.11% 9.97% 10.00% Return on average tangible common equity 12.92% 10.46% 3.89% 10.24% 11.34% 10.14% Return on average assets 1.07% 0.83% 0.37% 0.95% 0.95% 0.92% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.39% 8.37% 9.35% 9.38% 8.39% 9.38% Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.57% 3.63% 3.39% 3.44% 3.55% 3.38% (1) Pre-tax pre-provision income is calculated by taking net income available to common shareholders and adding income tax provision and provision for loan losses. (2) Calculated net of deferred loan fees, loan discounts, loans in process and loss reserves. (3) Tax equivalent margin is calculated by taking non-taxable interest and grossing up by 21% applicable tax rate for 2018 and 34% applicable tax rate prior to 2018. (4) Ratios for the three and nine month periods have been annualized. (5) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. (6) Performing restructured loans are excluded from non-performing ratios. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual are in the non-accrual loan categories. (7) This earnings release and selected financials contain GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding MutualFirst's results

of operations or financial position. This table shows non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial

measure.

