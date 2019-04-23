MutualFirst Financial Announces First Quarter Earnings

MUNCIE, Ind., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFSF), the holding company of MutualBank (the "Bank"), announced today net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $5.2 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per common share. This compares to net income available to common shareholders for the same period in 2018 of $4.0 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per common share. The net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 represents an annualized return on average assets of 1.02% and return on average tangible common equity of 11.73% compared to 0.93% and 10.53%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Other financial highlights for the first quarter of 2019 include:

Organic net loan growth in non-residential consumer loans of $10.1 million , or 15.2% on an annualized basis and in commercial loans of $6.3 million , or 3.7% on an annualized basis.

, or 15.2% on an annualized basis and in commercial loans of , or 3.7% on an annualized basis. Deposit growth of $40.5 million , or 10.7% on an annualized basis.

, or 10.7% on an annualized basis. Tangible book value per share increased $1.00 to $21.51 and tangible common equity to total assets increased to 9.10% compared to 8.72% at December 31, 2018 .

to and tangible common equity to total assets increased to 9.10% compared to 8.72% at . Net interest income increased $2.5 million over the same period in 2018, while margin remained constant, primarily due to the Universal Bancorp acquisition (the "Acquisition").

over the same period in 2018, while margin remained constant, primarily due to the Universal Bancorp acquisition (the "Acquisition"). Non-interest income increased $650,000 over the same period in 2018 primarily due to an increase in net gain on sale of mortgages and the Acquisition.

over the same period in 2018 primarily due to an increase in net gain on sale of mortgages and the Acquisition. Non-interest expense increased $1.6 million over the same period in 2018 primarily due to the Acquisition.

"We are pleased with the start of 2019 and believe the results are indicative of our successful acquisition of Universal in 2018," said David W. Heeter, President and CEO.

Balance Sheet

Assets increased $14.8 million as of March 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. The gross loan portfolio increased by $8.2 million, or 2.2% annualized, primarily due to organic loan growth of $10.1 million, or 15.2% of annualized growth in non-residential consumer loans and $6.3 million, or 3.7% of annualized growth in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in residential loan balances of $8.3 million. The mix of loans in our portfolio as of March 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 continued to shift toward our desired strategic objective of increasing commercial and consumer loans. Commercial loans increased to 46.2% of total loans compared to 46.0%, residential loans decreased to 35.4% compared to 36.2% and non-residential consumer loans increased to 18.4% compared to 17.8%. Loans held for sale increased $4.7 million as activity in our mortgage banking division increased in the first quarter of 2019. Investment securities also increased by $3.1 million primarily as a result of increasing market value due to declining longer-term interest rates.

Deposits increased by $40.5 million, or 10.7% on an annualized basis as of March 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. The increase was a result of certificates of deposit increasing $24.5 million and core deposits increasing $16.4 million. As of March 31, 2019, core deposits totaled $1.0 billion, or 67.1% of total deposits and certificates of deposit totaled $513 million, or 32.9% of total deposits. This is compared to a mix of core deposits of 67.8% and certificates of deposit of 32.2% as of December 31, 2018. The increase in deposits helped reduce FHLB advances by $36.3 million.

Mr. Heeter commented, "Our loan mix continues to shift toward our strategic objectives. We believe our new markets provide us opportunities to organically grow our loan portfolio within our strategic plan. Deposit growth in the first quarter was seasonally strong. Our core deposit mix should continue to remain fairly constant as we fund our loan growth."

Allowance for loan losses increased to $13.4 million as of March 31, 2019 compared to $13.3 million as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans as of March 31, 2019 was 206% compared to 146% as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans as of March 31, 2019 remained the same at 0.89% compared to December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans to total loans at March 31, 2019 were 0.43% compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.40% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.54% at December 31, 2018.

Stockholders' equity was $211.2 million at March 31, 2019, an increase of $8.8 million from December 31, 2018. This increase included net income available to common shareholders of $5.2 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5.1 million, due to the market value changes in the investment portfolio discussed above. These increases were partially offset by common stock cash dividends paid of $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2019. The Company's tangible book value per common share as of March 31, 2019 increased to $21.51 compared to $20.51 as of December 31, 2018 and the tangible common equity ratio increased to 9.10% as of March 31, 2019 compared to 8.72% as of December 31, 2018.

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased $2.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was a result of an increase of $292.1 million in average interest earning assets, due to the Acquisition in the first quarter 2018 and organic loan growth. Net interest margin was 3.35%, which was the same in the first quarter of 2019 as in the first quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased one basis point to 3.43% as of the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2019 was aided by approximately three basis points of accretion from purchase accounting related to the acquisition. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income decreased $452,000 primarily due to a decline in accretion from purchase accounting and a reduction in days in the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest margin declined twelve basis points on a linked-quarter due to a six basis point decline in accretion from purchase accounting and approximately six basis point decline due to two less days in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 was $475,000, a $25,000 increase from last year's comparable period. Provision for loan losses was calculated based on management's ongoing evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, which is partially attributable to an increasing loan portfolio and net charge offs of $392,000, or 0.10% of total average loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2019 compared to net charge offs of $300,000, or 0.09% of total average loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2018.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $5.1 million, an increase of $650,000 compared to the first quarter of 2018. Increases in non-interest income included an increase of $395,000 on gain on sale of loans due to a 31% increase in the dollar amount of sold mortgages and a $244,000 increase in service fee income on deposit accounts aided by increases in interchange fee income along with increases due to the Acquisition. An increase on net gain on sale of investments of $290,000 was primarily due to an opportunistic restructure of a portion of the investment portfolio. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in other income due to $325,000 of death benefits received on bank-owned life insurance policies in the first quarter of 2018 which was not repeated in the first quarter of 2019. On a linked-quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $211,000 primarily due to a decline of $582,000 in service charges on deposit accounts due to seasonality of interchange income. This decline was partially offset by an increase of $306,000 in net gain on sale of investments and an increase of $128,000 in net gain on sale of loans.

Non-interest expense increased $1.6 million when comparing the first quarter of 2019 with the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the Acquisition, which closed on February 28, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, non-interest expense decreased $460,000 primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $335,000 primarily as a result of a reduction in health insurance expense.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 14.0% compared to 12.7% in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was due to an increase in taxable income compared to tax free income.

"2019 has started off well and we are pleased with the results from our acquisition of Universal in 2018. We believe that the enhancements made in 2018 will continue our performance momentum with our larger footprint," Mr. Heeter concluded.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the parent company of MutualBank, an Indiana-based financial institution since 1889. MutualBank has thirty-nine full-service retail financial centers throughout Indiana. MutualBank has two offices located in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana specializing in wealth management and trust services and a loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualBank also operates a wholly owned subsidiary named Summit Mortgage which operates out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. MutualBank provides a full range of financial services including commercial and business banking, personal banking, wealth management, trust services, investments and internet banking services. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "MFSF". Additional information can be found online at www.bankwithmutual.com.

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Selected Financials

















(Audited)



March 31, December 31, March 31, Balance Sheet (Unaudited): 2019 2018 2018

(000) (000) (000) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,350 $ 33,414 $ 41,069 Interest-bearing time deposits 4,311 4,239 4,627 Investment securities - AFS 373,937 370,875 354,145 Loans held for sale 8,702 3,987 3,686 Loans, gross 1,504,093 1,495,943 1,449,426 Allowance for loan losses (13,364) (13,281) (12,537) Net loans 1,490,729 1,482,662 1,436,889 Premises and equipment, net 28,580 25,641 26,208 FHLB of Indianapolis stock 13,115 13,034 12,820 Deferred tax asset, net 6,674 7,744 10,665 Cash value of life insurance 60,462 60,160 59,209 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 1,752 2,013 1,753 Goodwill 22,310 22,310 23,869 Core deposit and other intangibles 3,356 3,569 4,509 Other assets 18,863 19,665 16,656 Total assets $ 2,064,141 $ 2,049,313 $ 1,996,105







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Deposits $ 1,559,771 $ 1,519,225 $ 1,540,452 FHLB advances 256,236 292,497 230,546 Other borrowings 21,223 17,988 18,110 Other liabilities 15,747 17,240 15,935 Stockholders' equity 211,164 202,363 191,062 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,064,141 $ 2,049,313 $ 1,996,105











Three Months Three Months Three Months

Ended Ended Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, Income Statement (Unaudited): 2019 2018 2018

(000) (000) (000)







Total interest and dividend income $ 21,302 $ 21,489 $ 16,748 Total interest expense 5,260 4,995 3,164







Net interest income 16,042 16,494 13,584 Provision for loan losses 475 600 450 Net interest income after provision





for loan losses 15,567 15,894 13,134







Non-interest income





Service fee income 1,808 2,390 1,564 Net realized gain on sales of AFS securities 444 138 154 Commissions 1,196 1,114 1,262 Net gain on sale of loans 1,030 902 635 Net servicing fees 149 158 150 Increase in cash value of life insurance 302 315 289 Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate and repossessed assets (29) (9) (68) Other income 185 288 449 Total non-interest income 5,085 5,296 4,435







Non-interest expense





Salaries and employee benefits 8,560 8,895 7,289 Net occupancy expenses 1,044 986 897 Equipment expenses 647 625 556 Data processing fees 651 686 593 Advertising and promotion 329 331 360 ATM and debit card expense 562 582 471 Deposit insurance 207 207 257 Professional fees 408 463 782 Software subscriptions and maintenance 769 732 594 Other real estate and repossessed assets 53 49 45 Intangible amortization 214 249 163 Other expenses 1,115 1,214 970 Total non-interest expense 14,559 15,019 12,977







Income before income taxes 6,093 6,171 4,592 Income tax provision 855 881 585 Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,238 $ 5,290 $ 4,007







Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (1) $ 6,568 $ 6,771 $ 5,042

Average Balances, Net Interest Income, Yield Earned and Rates Paid







Three



Three





months ended



months ended





3/31/2019



3/31/2018



Average Interest Average Average Interest Average

Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/

Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate

(000) (000) (annualized) (000) (000) (annualized) Interest-earning Assets:











Interest-bearing deposits $ 24,688 $ 88 1.43% $ 21,686 $ 67 1.24% Mortgage-backed securities:











Available-for-sale 218,076 1,523 2.79 175,951 1,127 2.56 Investment securities:











Available-for-sale 152,592 1,243 3.26 130,858 1,039 3.18 Loans receivable 1,504,429 18,270 4.86 1,280,521 14,325 4.47 Stock in FHLB of Indianapolis 13,088 178 5.44 11,765 190 6.46 Total interest-earning assets (2) 1,912,873 21,302 4.45 1,620,781 16,748 4.13 Non-interest earning assets, net of allowance











for loan losses and unrealized gain/loss 140,226



108,909



Total assets $ 2,053,099



$ 1,729,690































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:











Demand and NOW accounts $ 399,719 784 0.78 $ 344,426 437 0.51 Savings deposits 184,481 5 0.01 157,519 5 0.01 Money market accounts 181,866 330 0.73 183,643 220 0.48 Certificate accounts 508,575 2,454 1.93 405,893 1,445 1.42 Total deposits 1,274,641 3,573 1.12 1,091,481 2,107 0.77 Borrowings 287,265 1,687 2.35 234,946 1,057 1.80 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,561,906 5,260 1.35 1,326,427 3,164 0.95 Non-interest bearing deposit accounts 267,668



223,763



Other liabilities 19,080



16,047



Total liabilities 1,848,654



1,566,237



Stockholders' equity 204,445



163,453



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,053,099



$ 1,729,690

















Net interest earning assets $ 350,967



$ 294,354

















Net interest income

$ 16,042



$ 13,584















Net interest rate spread (4)



3.11%



3.18%













Net interest margin (4)



3.35%



3.35%













Net interest margin, tax equivalent (3)(4)



3.43%



3.42%













Average interest-earning assets to











average interest-bearing liabilities



122.47%



122.19%













































Three Months Three Months Three Months

Ended Ended Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited): 2019 2018 2018























Share and per share data:





Average common shares outstanding:





Basic 8,621,406 8,590,729 7,810,916 Diluted 8,745,821 8,732,290 7,965,893 Per common share:





Basic earnings $ 0.61 $ 0.62 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings $ 0.60 $ 0.61 $ 0.50 Dividends $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18







Dividend payout ratio 33.33% 32.79% 36.00%







Performance Ratios:





Return on average assets (ratio of net





income to average total assets)(4) 1.02% 1.04% 0.93% Return on average tangible common equity (ratio of net





income to average tangible common equity)(4) 11.73% 12.56% 10.53% Interest rate spread information:





Average during the period(4) 3.11% 3.22% 3.18%







Net interest margin(4)(5) 3.35% 3.47% 3.35%







Efficiency Ratio 68.91% 68.93% 72.02%







Ratio of average interest-earning





assets to average interest-bearing





liabilities 122.47% 124.01% 122.19%







Allowance for loan losses:





Balance beginning of period $ 13,281 $ 13,009 $ 12,387 Net charge-offs (recoveries):





Real Estate:





Commercial 51 40 53 Commercial construction and development 0 0 0 Consumer closed end first mortgage 40 23 12 Consumer open end and junior liens 0 0 0 Total real estate loans 91 63 65 Other loans:





Auto 88 5 (10) Boat/RV 171 212 131 Other 42 48 30 Commercial and industrial 0 0 84 Total other 301 265 235







Net charge-offs (recoveries) 392 328 300 Provision for loan losses 475 600 450 Balance end of period $ 13,364 $ 13,281 $ 12,537







Net loan charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.10% 0.09% 0.09%

























March 31, December 31, March 31,

2019 2018 2018







Total shares outstanding 8,624,462 8,603,462 8,574,924 Tangible book value per common share $ 21.51 $ 20.51 $ 18.97 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.10% 8.72% 8.27%







Nonperforming assets (000's)





Non-accrual loans





Real Estate:





Commercial $ 1,281 $ 4,782 $ 1,415 Commercial construction and development - 62 17 Consumer closed end first mortgage 3,759 2,777 3,633 Consumer open end and junior liens 212 273 223 Total real estate loans 5,252 7,894 5,288 Other loans:





Auto 64 88 11 Boat/RV 646 470 367 Other 44 46 21 Commercial and industrial 267 91 208 Total other 1,021 695 607 Total non-accrual loans 6,273 8,589 5,895 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 206 517 38 Total nonperforming loans 6,479 9,106 5,933 Real estate owned 1,141 1,223 1,390 Other repossessed assets 611 790 363 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,231 $ 11,119 $ 7,686







Performing restructured loans (6) $ 1,087 $ 2,571 $ 913







Asset Quality Ratios:





Non-performing assets to total assets 0.40% 0.54% 0.39% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.43% 0.61% 0.41% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 206% 146% 211% Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 0.89% 0.89% 0.86%











Three Months Three Months Three Months





Ended Ended Ended





March 31, December 31, March 31,



Non-GAAP Measurements (7) 2019 2018 2018















Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 211,164 $ 202,363 $ 191,062



Less: Intangible assets 25,667 25,879 28,378



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 185,497 $ 176,484 $ 162,684















Total assets (GAAP) $ 2,064,141 $ 2,049,313 $ 1,996,105



Less: Intangible assets 25,667 25,879 28,378



Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,038,474 $ 2,023,434 $ 1,967,727















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.10% 8.72% 8.27%















Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 24.48 $ 23.52 $ 22.28



Less: Effect of intangible assets 2.98 3.01 3.31



Tangible book value per common share $ 21.51 $ 20.51 $ 18.97















Return on average stockholders' equity (GAAP) 10.25% 10.87% 9.81%



Add: Effect of intangible assets 1.48% 1.69% 0.72%



Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 11.73% 12.56% 10.53%















Total tax free interest income (GAAP)









Loans receivable $ 102 $ 106 $ 100



Investment securities 1,209 1,226 944



Total tax free interest income $ 1,311 $ 1,332 $ 1,044



Total tax free interest income, gross (at 21%) $ 1,659 $ 1,686 $ 1,322















Net interest margin, tax equivalent (non-GAAP)









Net interest income (GAAP) $ 16,042 $ 16,494 $ 13,584



Add: Tax effect tax free interest income (3) 348 354 278



Net interest income (non-GAAP) 16,390 16,848 13,862



Divided by: Average interest-earning assets 1,912,873 1,898,949 1,620,871



Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.43% 3.55% 3.42%















One-time merger related expenses









Non-tax deductible $ - $ - $ 220



Tax deductible - 79 385



Total one-time merger related expenses $ - $ 79 $ 605



Subtract tax benefit - 17 81



Net one-time merger related expenses $ - $ 62 $ 524



Net income (GAAP) - 5,290 4,007



Net income with out one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ - $ 5,352 $ 4,531















Adjusted diluted earnings per share









Net income without one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ - $ 5,352 $ 4,531



Average diluted shares - 8,732,290 7,965,893



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ - $ 0.61 $ 0.57















Adjusted return on assets









Net income with out one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ - $ 5,352 $ 4,531



Average assets - 2,028,923 1,729,690



Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) - 1.06% 1.05%















Adjusted return on tangible common equity









Net income with out one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP) $ - $ 5,352 $ 4,531



Average tangible common equity - 168,443 152,276



Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) - 12.71% 11.90%















Ratio Summary:









Return on average equity 10.25% 10.87% 9.81%



Return on average tangible common equity 11.73% 12.56% 10.53%



Return on average assets 1.02% 1.04% 0.93%



Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.10% 8.72% 8.27%



Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.43% 3.55% 3.42%















(1) Pre-tax pre-provision income is calculated by taking net income available to common shareholders and adding income tax provision and provision for loan losses.











(2) Calculated net of deferred loan fees, loan discounts, loans in process and loss reserves.

















(3) Tax equivalent margin is calculated by taking non-taxable interest and grossing up by 21% applicable tax rate.















(4) Ratios for the three month periods have been annualized.





















(5) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.





















(6) Performing restructured loans are excluded from non-performing ratios. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual are in the non-accrual loan categories.











(7) This earnings release and selected financials contain GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding MutualFirst's results of operations or financial position. This table shows non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.













