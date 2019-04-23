MutualFirst Financial Announces First Quarter Earnings
MUNCIE, Ind., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFSF), the holding company of MutualBank (the "Bank"), announced today net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $5.2 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per common share. This compares to net income available to common shareholders for the same period in 2018 of $4.0 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per common share. The net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 represents an annualized return on average assets of 1.02% and return on average tangible common equity of 11.73% compared to 0.93% and 10.53%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Other financial highlights for the first quarter of 2019 include:
- Organic net loan growth in non-residential consumer loans of $10.1 million, or 15.2% on an annualized basis and in commercial loans of $6.3 million, or 3.7% on an annualized basis.
- Deposit growth of $40.5 million, or 10.7% on an annualized basis.
- Tangible book value per share increased $1.00 to $21.51 and tangible common equity to total assets increased to 9.10% compared to 8.72% at December 31, 2018.
- Net interest income increased $2.5 million over the same period in 2018, while margin remained constant, primarily due to the Universal Bancorp acquisition (the "Acquisition").
- Non-interest income increased $650,000 over the same period in 2018 primarily due to an increase in net gain on sale of mortgages and the Acquisition.
- Non-interest expense increased $1.6 million over the same period in 2018 primarily due to the Acquisition.
"We are pleased with the start of 2019 and believe the results are indicative of our successful acquisition of Universal in 2018," said David W. Heeter, President and CEO.
Balance Sheet
Assets increased $14.8 million as of March 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. The gross loan portfolio increased by $8.2 million, or 2.2% annualized, primarily due to organic loan growth of $10.1 million, or 15.2% of annualized growth in non-residential consumer loans and $6.3 million, or 3.7% of annualized growth in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in residential loan balances of $8.3 million. The mix of loans in our portfolio as of March 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 continued to shift toward our desired strategic objective of increasing commercial and consumer loans. Commercial loans increased to 46.2% of total loans compared to 46.0%, residential loans decreased to 35.4% compared to 36.2% and non-residential consumer loans increased to 18.4% compared to 17.8%. Loans held for sale increased $4.7 million as activity in our mortgage banking division increased in the first quarter of 2019. Investment securities also increased by $3.1 million primarily as a result of increasing market value due to declining longer-term interest rates.
Deposits increased by $40.5 million, or 10.7% on an annualized basis as of March 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018. The increase was a result of certificates of deposit increasing $24.5 million and core deposits increasing $16.4 million. As of March 31, 2019, core deposits totaled $1.0 billion, or 67.1% of total deposits and certificates of deposit totaled $513 million, or 32.9% of total deposits. This is compared to a mix of core deposits of 67.8% and certificates of deposit of 32.2% as of December 31, 2018. The increase in deposits helped reduce FHLB advances by $36.3 million.
Mr. Heeter commented, "Our loan mix continues to shift toward our strategic objectives. We believe our new markets provide us opportunities to organically grow our loan portfolio within our strategic plan. Deposit growth in the first quarter was seasonally strong. Our core deposit mix should continue to remain fairly constant as we fund our loan growth."
Allowance for loan losses increased to $13.4 million as of March 31, 2019 compared to $13.3 million as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans as of March 31, 2019 was 206% compared to 146% as of December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses to total loans as of March 31, 2019 remained the same at 0.89% compared to December 31, 2018. Non-performing loans to total loans at March 31, 2019 were 0.43% compared to 0.61% at December 31, 2018. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.40% at March 31, 2019 compared to 0.54% at December 31, 2018.
Stockholders' equity was $211.2 million at March 31, 2019, an increase of $8.8 million from December 31, 2018. This increase included net income available to common shareholders of $5.2 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $5.1 million, due to the market value changes in the investment portfolio discussed above. These increases were partially offset by common stock cash dividends paid of $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2019. The Company's tangible book value per common share as of March 31, 2019 increased to $21.51 compared to $20.51 as of December 31, 2018 and the tangible common equity ratio increased to 9.10% as of March 31, 2019 compared to 8.72% as of December 31, 2018.
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased $2.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was a result of an increase of $292.1 million in average interest earning assets, due to the Acquisition in the first quarter 2018 and organic loan growth. Net interest margin was 3.35%, which was the same in the first quarter of 2019 as in the first quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased one basis point to 3.43% as of the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2019 was aided by approximately three basis points of accretion from purchase accounting related to the acquisition. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest income decreased $452,000 primarily due to a decline in accretion from purchase accounting and a reduction in days in the quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest margin declined twelve basis points on a linked-quarter due to a six basis point decline in accretion from purchase accounting and approximately six basis point decline due to two less days in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
Provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2019 was $475,000, a $25,000 increase from last year's comparable period. Provision for loan losses was calculated based on management's ongoing evaluation of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, which is partially attributable to an increasing loan portfolio and net charge offs of $392,000, or 0.10% of total average loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2019 compared to net charge offs of $300,000, or 0.09% of total average loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2018.
Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $5.1 million, an increase of $650,000 compared to the first quarter of 2018. Increases in non-interest income included an increase of $395,000 on gain on sale of loans due to a 31% increase in the dollar amount of sold mortgages and a $244,000 increase in service fee income on deposit accounts aided by increases in interchange fee income along with increases due to the Acquisition. An increase on net gain on sale of investments of $290,000 was primarily due to an opportunistic restructure of a portion of the investment portfolio. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in other income due to $325,000 of death benefits received on bank-owned life insurance policies in the first quarter of 2018 which was not repeated in the first quarter of 2019. On a linked-quarter basis, non-interest income decreased $211,000 primarily due to a decline of $582,000 in service charges on deposit accounts due to seasonality of interchange income. This decline was partially offset by an increase of $306,000 in net gain on sale of investments and an increase of $128,000 in net gain on sale of loans.
Non-interest expense increased $1.6 million when comparing the first quarter of 2019 with the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the Acquisition, which closed on February 28, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, non-interest expense decreased $460,000 primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $335,000 primarily as a result of a reduction in health insurance expense.
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 14.0% compared to 12.7% in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was due to an increase in taxable income compared to tax free income.
"2019 has started off well and we are pleased with the results from our acquisition of Universal in 2018. We believe that the enhancements made in 2018 will continue our performance momentum with our larger footprint," Mr. Heeter concluded.
MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the parent company of MutualBank, an Indiana-based financial institution since 1889. MutualBank has thirty-nine full-service retail financial centers throughout Indiana. MutualBank has two offices located in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana specializing in wealth management and trust services and a loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualBank also operates a wholly owned subsidiary named Summit Mortgage which operates out of Fort Wayne, Indiana. MutualBank provides a full range of financial services including commercial and business banking, personal banking, wealth management, trust services, investments and internet banking services. The Company's stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "MFSF". Additional information can be found online at www.bankwithmutual.com.
Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Selected Financials
(Audited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Balance Sheet (Unaudited):
2019
2018
2018
(000)
(000)
(000)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 31,350
$ 33,414
$ 41,069
Interest-bearing time deposits
4,311
4,239
4,627
Investment securities - AFS
373,937
370,875
354,145
Loans held for sale
8,702
3,987
3,686
Loans, gross
1,504,093
1,495,943
1,449,426
Allowance for loan losses
(13,364)
(13,281)
(12,537)
Net loans
1,490,729
1,482,662
1,436,889
Premises and equipment, net
28,580
25,641
26,208
FHLB of Indianapolis stock
13,115
13,034
12,820
Deferred tax asset, net
6,674
7,744
10,665
Cash value of life insurance
60,462
60,160
59,209
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
1,752
2,013
1,753
Goodwill
22,310
22,310
23,869
Core deposit and other intangibles
3,356
3,569
4,509
Other assets
18,863
19,665
16,656
Total assets
$ 2,064,141
$ 2,049,313
$ 1,996,105
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
$ 1,559,771
$ 1,519,225
$ 1,540,452
FHLB advances
256,236
292,497
230,546
Other borrowings
21,223
17,988
18,110
Other liabilities
15,747
17,240
15,935
Stockholders' equity
211,164
202,363
191,062
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,064,141
$ 2,049,313
$ 1,996,105
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Income Statement (Unaudited):
2019
2018
2018
(000)
(000)
(000)
Total interest and dividend income
$ 21,302
$ 21,489
$ 16,748
Total interest expense
5,260
4,995
3,164
Net interest income
16,042
16,494
13,584
Provision for loan losses
475
600
450
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
15,567
15,894
13,134
Non-interest income
Service fee income
1,808
2,390
1,564
Net realized gain on sales of AFS securities
444
138
154
Commissions
1,196
1,114
1,262
Net gain on sale of loans
1,030
902
635
Net servicing fees
149
158
150
Increase in cash value of life insurance
302
315
289
Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate and repossessed assets
(29)
(9)
(68)
Other income
185
288
449
Total non-interest income
5,085
5,296
4,435
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
8,560
8,895
7,289
Net occupancy expenses
1,044
986
897
Equipment expenses
647
625
556
Data processing fees
651
686
593
Advertising and promotion
329
331
360
ATM and debit card expense
562
582
471
Deposit insurance
207
207
257
Professional fees
408
463
782
Software subscriptions and maintenance
769
732
594
Other real estate and repossessed assets
53
49
45
Intangible amortization
214
249
163
Other expenses
1,115
1,214
970
Total non-interest expense
14,559
15,019
12,977
Income before income taxes
6,093
6,171
4,592
Income tax provision
855
881
585
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 5,238
$ 5,290
$ 4,007
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings (1)
$ 6,568
$ 6,771
$ 5,042
Average Balances, Net Interest Income, Yield Earned and Rates Paid
Three
Three
months ended
months ended
3/31/2019
3/31/2018
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Earned/
Yield/
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
(000)
(000)
(annualized)
(000)
(000)
(annualized)
Interest-earning Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 24,688
$ 88
1.43%
$ 21,686
$ 67
1.24%
Mortgage-backed securities:
Available-for-sale
218,076
1,523
2.79
175,951
1,127
2.56
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale
152,592
1,243
3.26
130,858
1,039
3.18
Loans receivable
1,504,429
18,270
4.86
1,280,521
14,325
4.47
Stock in FHLB of Indianapolis
13,088
178
5.44
11,765
190
6.46
Total interest-earning assets (2)
1,912,873
21,302
4.45
1,620,781
16,748
4.13
Non-interest earning assets, net of allowance
for loan losses and unrealized gain/loss
140,226
108,909
Total assets
$ 2,053,099
$ 1,729,690
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Demand and NOW accounts
$ 399,719
784
0.78
$ 344,426
437
0.51
Savings deposits
184,481
5
0.01
157,519
5
0.01
Money market accounts
181,866
330
0.73
183,643
220
0.48
Certificate accounts
508,575
2,454
1.93
405,893
1,445
1.42
Total deposits
1,274,641
3,573
1.12
1,091,481
2,107
0.77
Borrowings
287,265
1,687
2.35
234,946
1,057
1.80
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,561,906
5,260
1.35
1,326,427
3,164
0.95
Non-interest bearing deposit accounts
267,668
223,763
Other liabilities
19,080
16,047
Total liabilities
1,848,654
1,566,237
Stockholders' equity
204,445
163,453
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,053,099
$ 1,729,690
Net interest earning assets
$ 350,967
$ 294,354
Net interest income
$ 16,042
$ 13,584
Net interest rate spread (4)
3.11%
3.18%
Net interest margin (4)
3.35%
3.35%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent (3)(4)
3.43%
3.42%
Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities
122.47%
122.19%
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited):
2019
2018
2018
Share and per share data:
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic
8,621,406
8,590,729
7,810,916
Diluted
8,745,821
8,732,290
7,965,893
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$ 0.61
$ 0.62
$ 0.51
Diluted earnings
$ 0.60
$ 0.61
$ 0.50
Dividends
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
$ 0.18
Dividend payout ratio
33.33%
32.79%
36.00%
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (ratio of net
income to average total assets)(4)
1.02%
1.04%
0.93%
Return on average tangible common equity (ratio of net
income to average tangible common equity)(4)
11.73%
12.56%
10.53%
Interest rate spread information:
Average during the period(4)
3.11%
3.22%
3.18%
Net interest margin(4)(5)
3.35%
3.47%
3.35%
Efficiency Ratio
68.91%
68.93%
72.02%
Ratio of average interest-earning
assets to average interest-bearing
liabilities
122.47%
124.01%
122.19%
Allowance for loan losses:
Balance beginning of period
$ 13,281
$ 13,009
$ 12,387
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Real Estate:
Commercial
51
40
53
Commercial construction and development
0
0
0
Consumer closed end first mortgage
40
23
12
Consumer open end and junior liens
0
0
0
Total real estate loans
91
63
65
Other loans:
Auto
88
5
(10)
Boat/RV
171
212
131
Other
42
48
30
Commercial and industrial
0
0
84
Total other
301
265
235
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
392
328
300
Provision for loan losses
475
600
450
Balance end of period
$ 13,364
$ 13,281
$ 12,537
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (4)
0.10%
0.09%
0.09%
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2019
2018
2018
Total shares outstanding
8,624,462
8,603,462
8,574,924
Tangible book value per common share
$ 21.51
$ 20.51
$ 18.97
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.10%
8.72%
8.27%
Nonperforming assets (000's)
Non-accrual loans
Real Estate:
Commercial
$ 1,281
$ 4,782
$ 1,415
Commercial construction and development
-
62
17
Consumer closed end first mortgage
3,759
2,777
3,633
Consumer open end and junior liens
212
273
223
Total real estate loans
5,252
7,894
5,288
Other loans:
Auto
64
88
11
Boat/RV
646
470
367
Other
44
46
21
Commercial and industrial
267
91
208
Total other
1,021
695
607
Total non-accrual loans
6,273
8,589
5,895
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
206
|
517
|
38
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
6,479
|
9,106
|
5,933
|
Real estate owned
|
1,141
|
1,223
|
1,390
|
Other repossessed assets
|
611
|
790
|
363
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 8,231
|
$ 11,119
|
$ 7,686
|
Performing restructured loans (6)
|
$ 1,087
|
$ 2,571
|
$ 913
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.40%
|
0.54%
|
0.39%
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.43%
|
0.61%
|
0.41%
|
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|
206%
|
146%
|
211%
|
Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable
|
0.89%
|
0.89%
|
0.86%
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
Three Months
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
Non-GAAP Measurements (7)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$ 211,164
|
$ 202,363
|
$ 191,062
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
25,667
|
25,879
|
28,378
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
$ 185,497
|
$ 176,484
|
$ 162,684
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$ 2,064,141
|
$ 2,049,313
|
$ 1,996,105
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
25,667
|
25,879
|
28,378
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$ 2,038,474
|
$ 2,023,434
|
$ 1,967,727
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
9.10%
|
8.72%
|
8.27%
|
Book value per common share (GAAP)
|
$ 24.48
|
$ 23.52
|
$ 22.28
|
Less: Effect of intangible assets
|
2.98
|
3.01
|
3.31
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 21.51
|
$ 20.51
|
$ 18.97
|
Return on average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|
10.25%
|
10.87%
|
9.81%
|
Add: Effect of intangible assets
|
1.48%
|
1.69%
|
0.72%
|
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
11.73%
|
12.56%
|
10.53%
|
Total tax free interest income (GAAP)
|
Loans receivable
|
$ 102
|
$ 106
|
$ 100
|
Investment securities
|
1,209
|
1,226
|
944
|
Total tax free interest income
|
$ 1,311
|
$ 1,332
|
$ 1,044
|
Total tax free interest income, gross (at 21%)
|
$ 1,659
|
$ 1,686
|
$ 1,322
|
Net interest margin, tax equivalent (non-GAAP)
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$ 16,042
|
$ 16,494
|
$ 13,584
|
Add: Tax effect tax free interest income (3)
|
348
|
354
|
278
|
Net interest income (non-GAAP)
|
16,390
|
16,848
|
13,862
|
Divided by: Average interest-earning assets
|
1,912,873
|
1,898,949
|
1,620,871
|
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
|
3.43%
|
3.55%
|
3.42%
|
One-time merger related expenses
|
Non-tax deductible
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 220
|
Tax deductible
|
-
|
79
|
385
|
Total one-time merger related expenses
|
$ -
|
$ 79
|
$ 605
|
Subtract tax benefit
|
-
|
17
|
81
|
Net one-time merger related expenses
|
$ -
|
$ 62
|
$ 524
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
-
|
5,290
|
4,007
|
Net income with out one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$ -
|
$ 5,352
|
$ 4,531
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
Net income without one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$ -
|
$ 5,352
|
$ 4,531
|
Average diluted shares
|
-
|
8,732,290
|
7,965,893
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|
$ -
|
$ 0.61
|
$ 0.57
|
Adjusted return on assets
|
Net income with out one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$ -
|
$ 5,352
|
$ 4,531
|
Average assets
|
-
|
2,028,923
|
1,729,690
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|
-
|
1.06%
|
1.05%
|
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
|
Net income with out one-time merger expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$ -
|
$ 5,352
|
$ 4,531
|
Average tangible common equity
|
-
|
168,443
|
152,276
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
-
|
12.71%
|
11.90%
|
Ratio Summary:
|
Return on average equity
|
10.25%
|
10.87%
|
9.81%
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
11.73%
|
12.56%
|
10.53%
|
Return on average assets
|
1.02%
|
1.04%
|
0.93%
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
9.10%
|
8.72%
|
8.27%
|
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
|
3.43%
|
3.55%
|
3.42%
|
(1) Pre-tax pre-provision income is calculated by taking net income available to common shareholders and adding income tax provision and provision for loan losses.
|
(2) Calculated net of deferred loan fees, loan discounts, loans in process and loss reserves.
|
(3) Tax equivalent margin is calculated by taking non-taxable interest and grossing up by 21% applicable tax rate.
|
(4) Ratios for the three month periods have been annualized.
|
(5) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
|
(6) Performing restructured loans are excluded from non-performing ratios. Restructured loans that are on non-accrual are in the non-accrual loan categories.
|
(7) This earnings release and selected financials contain GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding MutualFirst's results of operations or financial position. This table shows non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
SOURCE MutualFirst Financial, Inc.
Share this article