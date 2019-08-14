Mutuo Financiera Closes USD 100 Million Financing Facility Provided by Crayhill Capital Management

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutuo Financiera, a vehicle fleet leasing company focused on clean energy passenger transportation in Mexico, today announced that it has closed on a senior secured credit facility provided by Crayhill Capital Management ("Crayhill"), a New York-based private credit manager and asset-based lender.

The credit facility, which has a capacity of up to $100 million, will be used for the acquisition of new compressed natural-gas vehicles to be leased to commercial and passenger transportation fleets across Mexico. The Mexican transport market is rapidly transitioning to cleaner fuels, driven by government directives and economically favorable solutions for lessees.

"Mutuo's edge in the Mexican market comes from its ability to construct use-based payment leases that fit the operating profiles of fleet operators and its digitally enabled customer service platform," stated Antonio Diego González-Karg, Chief Executive Officer of Mutuo. "We are excited about this new partnership with Crayhill which will allow us to continue achieving our goals of delivering and scaling a better automated fleet management solution and customized leasing products for the benefit of our customers."

Demetris Papademetriou, Board Member of Mutuo and Partner at MiddlemarchPartners, a NY-based Merchant Banking firm that helps develop Mutuo's growth and capital strategy, said, "As investors and advisors to energy-related shared savings products, we recognized a unique opportunity to finance the growth of a dynamic sector for Mutuo."

Mutuo plans to grow aggressively throughout Mexico to improve the way passenger transportation is managed around the country and help transition to more efficient sources of energy, better urban mobility, and access to remote financial services.

About Mutuo Financiera

Mutuo Financiera, a Mexican fintech company, is a financial institution that leverages AI and other technological tools to offer productive credit with an innovative approach. Mutuo facilitates access into the financial sector to the small and medium-sized enterprises, in order to enable their businesses growth. Mutuo promotes the use of cleaner and cost-efficient energies, such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), a type of fuel that has demonstrated a 20-30% reduction in carbon monoxide and an 80% reduction in nitrous oxide emissions, thus reducing global warming. For more information, visit www.mutuofinanciera.com or email 219874@email4pr.com.

About Crayhill Capital Management

Crayhill Capital Management LP is a New York-based alternative asset management firm that specializes in asset-based, private credit opportunities. The firm was launched in August 2015 and is registered with the U.S. SEC as an investment adviser. Crayhill strives to deliver capital solutions through tailored financing structures. Its asset-based investment strategies draw on deep sector expertise and relationships throughout the structured finance and specialty finance markets. For more information, please visit www.crayhill.com or email 219874@email4pr.com.

About Middlemarch Partners

Middlemarch Partners is a New York-based merchant bank. The firm has two operating divisions. Middlemarch Securities LLC is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer that assists companies with capital raises, and M&A advisory services and is focused on alternative finance, payments, financial technology and business services sectors where companies require sophisticated equity and debt investment solutions ranging from $25 - $500 million. Middlemarch Capital Partners is a registered investment advisor that designs special purpose investment vehicles that deploy investment capital in venture and growth capital transactions ranging from $5 to $20 million. Its Limited Partners are institutional investors and accredited individual investors. The firm can serve as an independent sponsor of transactions but frequently co-invests in transactions alongside blue-chip lead sponsors that are sourced by Middlemarch Securities. For more information about Middlemarch Partners LLC, please visit www.middlemarchllc.com.

