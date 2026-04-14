MuukTest Announces Amikoo: The First QA Agent Team that Learns and Adapts to Clients' Unique Software

Launch signals the death of no-code test automation, giving QA teams up to 8x more capacity overnight to "fight fire with fire" alongside AI-accelerated developer teams.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MuukTest (www.muuktest.com), a six-year AI industry powerhouse in software quality assurance, today announced a major strategic evolution with the launch of Amikoo, a new software testing agent toolkit that incorporates critical context across applications to uncover and fill test coverage gaps in real-time. Acknowledging that traditional no-code and low-code test automation is effectively dead in the age of tools like Claude and Codex, MuukTest has designed Amikoo to be the perfect missing piece for AI-driven development teams and QA teams seeking to tap the potential of LLMs.

As AI-accelerated development teams push code faster than ever, QA has increasingly become the bottleneck. Amikoo is built to give QA a fighting chance, empowering them to "fight fire with fire" alongside rapid development cycles. Moving away from rigid, vendor-locked testing platforms, Amikoo makes automated testing with LLMs more efficient and precise. It helps teams uncover, expand, and maintain test coverage at scale while reducing the manual work required to fix outdated tests and manage QA performance. By exploring a client's product and combining this learned knowledge with contextual data through MCP, Amikoo brings critical information from tools like GitHub, Pendo, Jira, and CircleCI into the testing workflow so agents can make the right testing decisions.

"We learned pretty quickly that traditional no-code test automation cannot keep up, and off the shelf agents are too generic to test meaningfully," said Iván Barajas Vargas, co-founder and CEO of MuukTest. "Amikoo means 'friend' in Mayan, reflecting our vision for an agent team that serves as a trusted, knowledgeable partner for QA functions everywhere. What we are creating now is a toolkit that learns and adapts. We are releasing Amikoo to serve as the ideal complement for software developers in test (SDETs) leveraging LLMs and Playwright."

Key Innovations and Announcements:

Amikoo No-Script Exploratory Agent: This agent leverages MuukTest's core technologies to explore a product and map all potential user flows, enabling the QA team to rapidly uncover and fill coverage gaps, high-risk user flows, and unintended actions.

This agent leverages MuukTest's core technologies to explore a product and map all potential user flows, enabling the QA team to rapidly uncover and fill coverage gaps, high-risk user flows, and unintended actions. Amikoo Test Repair Agent: Monitors code changes and identifies broken tests. It keeps a human in the loop to verify if a software change was intentional, and repairs or rebuilds tests to match new intended functionality.

Monitors code changes and identifies broken tests. It keeps a human in the loop to verify if a software change was intentional, and repairs or rebuilds tests to match new intended functionality. Amikoo Intelligence Engine: Moving beyond basic generative AI and copilots, Amikoo leverages MCP to enable its AI agents to pull precise context from across a team's data sources, such as GitHub, CI/CDs, JIRA, Pendo and more. This ensures agents are fed the correct, real-time information to decide what to do, preventing the assumptions and hallucinations common in earlier AI iterations.

Moving beyond basic generative AI and copilots, Amikoo leverages MCP to enable its AI agents to pull precise context from across a team's data sources, such as GitHub, CI/CDs, JIRA, Pendo and more. This ensures agents are fed the correct, real-time information to decide what to do, preventing the assumptions and hallucinations common in earlier AI iterations. Escaping the "Platform" Trap: MuukTest will never ask customers to be beholden to a single testing platform. Amikoo is a flexible suite designed to work harmoniously within a user's existing Playwright, Claude, Cursor, and VS Code stack.

MuukTest will never ask customers to be beholden to a single testing platform. Amikoo is a flexible suite designed to work harmoniously within a user's existing Playwright, Claude, Cursor, and VS Code stack. Addressing the "Maintenance Tax": By treating test suites as "living entities," Amikoo eliminates the "boring tasks" of test maintenance, enabling agents to monitor test suites 24/7 and repair or rewrite broken or outdated tests.

Limited Free Launch-Tier Offer:

To celebrate Amikoo's launch, MuukTest is offering 20 free subscriptions to their Launch Tier package for the first year. For those not lucky enough to claim one of these initial seats, Amikoo will have a free entry-level tier to try the agent toolkit.

"Our goal for 2026 is to provide the 'thoughtful testing' tools that let humans stay in control of the strategy while AI handles the most time intensive tasks," added Vargas.

For more information on Amikoo, or to talk with the team to claim one of the 20 free Launch subscriptions, visit amikoo.ai/ or sign up for their live virtual walkthrough this Thursday 4/16.

What's Next?

"Our focus on how SDETs actually use AI today allowed us to design Amikoo to tackle the industry's most pressing QA hurdles," said Renan Ugalde, co-founder and CTO at MuukTest. "Following this launch, we're aggressively executing our spring roadmap. By integrating new and deeper context sources Amikoo will continue to grow its ability to identify critical coverage gaps and automate the highest priority testing necessary for seamless, high-velocity development."

About MuukTest

Founded in 2019 as a tech-enabled QA service, MuukTest now provides an agentic AI-assisted toolkit that helps teams prioritize, create, automate, and maintain end-to-end tests. By combining cutting-edge AI with a human-in-the-loop model, MuukTest helps engineering teams achieve instantaneous, trustable feedback on software quality without the need for massive automation teams.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Khaner Walker

[email protected]

SOURCE MuukTest