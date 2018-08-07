Muuna® Celebrates Back-To-School With Healthy Lunch and Snack Recipes

Muuna®'s line of eight deliciously nutritious, single-serve flavors with real pieces of fruit are a perfect grab-and-go breakfast, lunch or high-protein snack the whole family will enjoy. Available in strawberry, blueberry, vanilla, peach, pineapple, mango, raspberry and black cherry, each single-serve cup contains 15 grams of protein, only nine grams of sugar, plus calcium, vitamins A & C, potassium and probiotics. Muuna single-serve is also available in a lowfat plain flavor containing 19 grams of protein.

"We are seeing more and more parents make healthy ingredient choices for themselves and their children, such as swapping cottage cheese for less nutritionally balanced choices, and we hope to see this trend continue during the school year," said Gerard Meyer, CEO of Muuna. "Beyond our rich and creamy texture and great taste, we have worked to reimagine cottage cheese by making it portable and adding nutritionally beneficial and delicious elements across all our offerings."

A healthy treat for all ages, parents, college students and kids can also reap the nutritional benefits of cottage cheese in their favorite dishes for back-to-school by adding savory Classic or Lowfat Plain Muuna cottage cheese to a variety of recipes, giving dishes a protein and calcium boost. Rich and creamy plain Muuna varieties contain an incredible 14 grams of complete protein in each 4-ounce serving, to keep you fuller longer during the school day. Try these protein-boosting recipe options ahead of the season:

Everyone in the family will enjoy these bite-sized Protein Packed Chicken Pinwheels. Mayonnaise contains little to no protein. By using Lowfat Plain Muuna cottage cheese instead, you can keep the creaminess, add protein and calcium, and pack a delicious school lunch.

Love Ranch but not the calories that come with it? Muuna's Two Ingredient Protein Packed Ranch Dip is so simple to make -- your kids can help! Not only is it delicious, it is also an excellent source of protein with 19 grams in one 5.3-ounce container of Lowfat Plain Muuna cottage cheese, to keep everyone full until dinner time.

4-Ingredient Protein-Packed Chocolate Fruit Dip is a deliciously creamy dip that has all the rich flavor of a chocolate cheesecake without the sugar. Pack along with sliced strawberries, blackberries, pineapple or banana for a guilt-free snack.

Muuna is available in more than 7,500 grocery stores in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest. For recipe ideas, visit www.muuna.com/recipes; to find a retailer near you, visit www.muuna.com/find-us. If you're a retailer interested in carrying Muuna, email us at Sales@Muuna.com.

About Muuna®



Muuna® is on a mission to change the way consumers think about cottage cheese. With its proprietary rich and creamy recipe and unique, perfectly portioned cups, Muuna is reimagining cottage cheese. Delivering a melt-in-your-mouth creamy texture, Muuna is bringing excitement to the cottage cheese category with rich-in-protein, single-serve cups available in creamy Lowfat Plain and with delicious pieces of real fruit-on-the-bottom including Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Peach, Mango, Raspberry, Vanilla and Black Cherry. The brand's recent addition of the probiotic Bifidobacterium Lactis (B. lactis) to its offerings makes Muuna one of the only brands of cottage cheese that contains probiotics across a broad variety of items. Muuna also offers multi-serve containers of Lowfat Plain and Classic Plain. Muuna has won multiple taste awards, including first place in the cottage cheese category for the 2018 World Championship Cheese Contest, SELF's 2018 & 2017 Healthy Food Award, Eat This, Not That! 2018 Food Award, The Gourmet Retailers 2017 Editors' Pick, and Progressive Grocer's 2017 Editors' Pick. For more information, visit www.muuna.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

