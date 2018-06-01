Muuna® Urges Consumers to Choose Creamy and Delicious Cottage For a Healthier June Dairy Month

Consumers can reap the nutritional benefits of cottage cheese in their favorite dishes during Dairy Month by adding velvety Classic or Lowfat Plain Muuna cottage cheese to a variety of recipes, giving dishes a protein and probiotics boost. Rich and creamy Lowfat and Classic Plain Muuna contain an incredible 14 grams of protein in each 4-ounce serving, and are an excellent substitute for dairy products like Greek yogurt and sour cream as well as oil-based products like mayonnaise. Start now with these protein-boosting recipe swaps:

Pump up the nutrition in your potato, pasta and veggie salads by trading low-protein, oil-based mayonnaise for rich and creamy Muuna Lowfat Plain cottage cheese. With Muuna Lowfat Plain cottage cheese you'll add a whopping 14 grams of protein per half cup plus calcium, potassium, vitamin A and probiotics. Healthful side dishes are perfect for backyard cookouts with friends and family.

Swap low-protein sour cream with protein-packed creamy Muuna Lowfat Plain cottage cheese in your favorite summer dips like this From-Scratch Creamy Ranch Dip or Protein-Packed Buffalo Dip. Filled with flavor, protein and probiotics, dips made with creamy Muuna will keep your guests full longer.

Celebrate the start of summer weather with this easy-to-make Protein-Packed Acai Smoothie Bowl. Swapping out yogurt with Muuna's fruit-on-the-bottom cottage cheese provides 15 grams of satiating casein protein and only 9 grams of sugar per serving, plus the benefits of calcium, potassium, vitamins A & C and probiotics. A great way to start your day!

"We are seeing more and more consumers make healthy ingredient choices such as swapping cottage cheese for less nutritionally balanced dairy items and hope to see this trend continue during Dairy Month," said Gerard Meyer, CEO of Muuna." Beyond our rich and creamy texture and great taste, we have worked to add nutritionally beneficial elements to each of our offerings. As a result, Muuna is high in protein with just 3-9 grams of sugar per serving, is a good source of calcium, and contains potassium, vitamins A & C and probiotics. These factors make Muuna an excellent meal or grab-and-go-snack option, as well as a nutritious recipe alternative to other dairy products and mayonnaise."

In addition to 16-ounce Lowfat and Classic Plain, and a 5.3-ounce Lowfat Plain option, Muuna offers eight award-winning, single-serve flavors with real fruit pieces, including Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Peach, Mango, Raspberry, Black Cherry and Vanilla. The 5.3-ounce single-serving containers make it easy to maintain a balanced diet from home, work or on-the-go, as they contain an incredible 15-19 grams of protein, 4-9 grams of sugar, just 120-130 per cup, plus calcium, potassium and vitamins A & C. The brand's recent addition of the probiotic Bifidobacterium Lactis (B. lactis) to its offerings makes Muuna one of the only brands of cottage cheese that contains probiotics across a broad variety of items, including nine different flavors, low-fat and full fat versions and in both multi-serve and snack size packages.

Muuna is available in more than 7,000 grocery stores in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest. To find a retailer near you, visit www.muuna.com/find-us/. If you're a retailer interested in carrying Muuna, email us at Sales@Muuna.com.

About Muuna®

Muuna® is on a mission to change the way consumers think about cottage cheese. With its proprietary rich and creamy recipe and unique, perfectly portioned cups, Muuna is reimagining cottage cheese. Delivering a melt-in-your-mouth creamy texture, Muuna is bringing excitement to the cottage cheese category with rich-in-protein, single-serve cups available in creamy Lowfat Plain and with delicious real pieces of fruit-on-the-bottom including Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Peach, Mango, Raspberry, Vanilla and Black Cherry. Muuna also offers multi-serve containers of Lowfat Plain and Classic Plain. For more information, visit www.muuna.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

