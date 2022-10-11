Muus Collective, a Fashion-Centric Entertainment Studio Fueling Diverse Gaming Experiences, Raises $5 Million Seed Round from Griffin Gaming Partners

With this investment, Muus Collective will further its vision of creating fashion-centric products, partnerships and communities in gaming and web3.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Muus Collective ™ ("Muus"), an entertainment studio creating experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles, announced today the close of a $5 million Seed Round. The round was led by Griffin Gaming Partners ("GGP"), a leading venture capital firm exclusively focused on the global gaming and web3 markets, with more than $1 billion in assets under management. Muus Collective and Griffin Gaming Partners aim to advance diversity in gaming, web3 and fashion through inclusion, collaboration and empowerment. The company is preparing to launch its inaugural web3-enabled mobile game that empowers players to create, have fun and earn.

Muus' focus on digital fashion innovation with web3 enablement was a meaningful differentiator behind GGP's investment. Top mobile fashion titles have grossed over half a billion dollars in lifetime revenue, and NFT games generated $2.3 billion in revenue in Q3 of 2021 alone, according to The Blockchain Game Alliance.

Emily Wang, Managing Director at LionTree and Griffin Gaming Partners observed, "Consumer demand exceeds supply at the intersection of gaming, fashion, and web3. The Muus team has a track record of building innovative experiences across all three spaces, and we're excited to revolutionize the consumer experience and define the future of this intersection together."

Muus Collective is co-founded by experienced industry executives with expertise in fashion, gaming and web3:

Sarah Fuchs , Muus Co-Founder and Chairwoman, has more than 20 years of experience building, operating and growing successful game studios. She recently served as VP and GM of Covet Fashion, the top fashion mobile gaming platform. Prior to that, she led production on The Sims Mobile and numerous other mobile games and served as a producer for many PC and console titles (e.g., Spore, The Sims 2, and The Godfather) at Activision, Maxis and Electronic Arts. Fuchs is passionate about making space for female creators and creating products for diverse audiences.





"We're witnessing the cross section of two revolutions — one in fashion and the other in gaming," said Bezahler. "Within the fashion world, designer brands are engaging via games and web3 with increasingly sustainably minded consumers in ways that simultaneously democratize fashion and reinforce its exclusivity."

Citing the growing diversity in gaming, Bezahler continued, "The gaming industry is seeing an influx of more intersectional gamers, while more and more players embrace creator-driven communities. We're excited to launch our first web3-enabled mobile game, enabling players to indulge their passion for fashion while blurring the line between player and creator."

Nick Tuosto, co-founder of Griffin Gaming Partners and Head of Gaming at LionTree, noted: "We are thrilled to incubate Muus and support their exciting innovation in the digital fashion space. Griffin continues to focus on finding female founders who are building experiences increasingly tailored for female audiences."

"As investors, the composition of our portfolio speaks louder than words," Wang added. "Close to 30% of our portfolio companies have female founders or co-founders, relative to 19% of total US venture deals. With women comprising nearly half of all gamers worldwide, we're passionate about bringing female-centric products to life by partnering with teams like Muus."

Emily Wang and Boyoung Kim of Griffin Gaming Partners, will serve on the Muus Collective Board of Directors. Muus' Advisory Board includes Mich Mathews-Spradlin, former CMO of Microsoft, and Felicia Day, actress, producer, streamer and gamer.

About Muus Collective™

Muus Collective™ is an entertainment studio creating community-driven, fashion-centric experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles. Anticipating a launch next year, Muus Collective is developing its inaugural web3-enabled mobile game that empowers players to find inspiration, create and earn. Muus Collective is currently hiring for development engineers, designers, and community leads. For more information, visit https://www.muuscollective.com .

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is a leading venture capital firm, focused on the global gaming and web3 markets, with over $1 billion in assets under management. The firm was founded by Peter Levin, Phil Sanderson, and Nick Tuosto, with LionTree as a strategic partner to the Fund. GGP invests in seed through growth stages at the intersection of content, infrastructure, social platforms, and game-related web3 companies.

