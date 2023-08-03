MUV Rental Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 202|The growth of the travel and tourism industry to boost the market growth - Technvio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MUV rental market size is set to grow by USD 8,070 million between 2022 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 17.6%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The passenger vehicles segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The cost-effective nature of renting a passenger vehicle that includes a MUV, rather than purchasing, is the reason for the popularity of MUV rentals in various regions such as North America and Europe. The main factors driving the growing consciousness of MUV car rental are urbanization and increasing internet penetration around the world. In addition, market players offer subscription car rental programs to increase revenue and improve the penetration of a particular brand. High-end MUVs, which require a lot of capital, are rented by customers using the car rental subscription model at an affordable price. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MUV Rental Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airport Van Rental, Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., GO Rentals Auckland Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participacoes SA, SIXT SE, Turismo Gargo SA de CV, Turo Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

MUV Rental Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Passenger Vehicles



Cargo Vehicles

Application

Leisure



Commercial

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The report also covers the following areas:

MUV Rental Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the MUV rental market include Airport Van Rental, Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., GO Rentals Auckland Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participacoes SA, SIXT SE, Turismo Gargo SA de CV, Turo Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market.

Company Offerings

Airport Van Rental: The company offers MUV rental such as cargo vans and passenger vans.

The company offers MUV rental such as cargo vans and passenger vans. Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers MUV rental such as luxury van and tempo traveller.

The company offers MUV rental such as luxury van and tempo traveller. Autorent Car Rental LLC: The company offers MUV rental such as hatchback rental and SUV rental.

MUV Rental Market 2023-2027: Market Dyanmics

Key Driver -

The growth of the travel and tourism industry is driving growth in the MUV rental market. Owing to the growing popularity of travel and tourism, the MUV rental market is experiencing significant growth. With easy access to MUV through mobile apps, travelers can avoid the hassle of long waiting or public transport schedules. The growth of the MUV car rental market is also positively influenced by the development of innovative technologies. MUV rental companies easily offer self-driving GPS options to their customers due to the improvements in positioning systems, mapping software, and artificial intelligence. Hence, vehicle rental adoption during the forecast period is expected to be driven by these factors, which will grow the MUV rental market.

Leading Trend -

The growing incorporation of advanced digital technologies in car rental services is a primary trend in the market. To enable cars to be made available to customers quickly, operators are streamlining their membership procedures. The main reason for the growing addiction to technology is the large number of internet users and their subsequent penetration with smartphones. Digital media such as smartphones for advertising are often used by many MUV rental companies. To make life easier for their customers, they regularly add new features and updates to their Mobile Apps. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

The rising number of car-sharing services is a major challenge in the MUV rental market. The idea of car sharing started to push momentum, with the aim of reducing carbon emissions and congestion on the streets. Unlike a regular car rental service, where the car is rented at a designated location and usually returned after one or more days, the car-sharing model allows the use of freely parked cars in urban areas or commercial areas. Moreover, cities in both developed and developing economies, car sharing is gaining popularity. The car-sharing business model is designed for long-distance travel and is aimed at drivers who want to fill empty on trips. Therefore, the increasing adoption of car-sharing services will impede the growth of the MUV rental market during the forecast period.

MUV Rental Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist MUV rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the MUV rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the MUV rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MUV rental market companies

MUV Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,070 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 16.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies , Market Positioning of Companies , Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airport Van Rental, Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Mobility Group SA, Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., GO Rentals Auckland Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Movida Participacoes SA, SIXT SE, Turismo Gargo SA de CV, Turo Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 155: SIXT SE - Overview

Exhibit 156: SIXT SE - Business segments

Exhibit 157: SIXT SE - Key news

Exhibit 158: SIXT SE - Key offerings

