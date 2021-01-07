Muve Facilities Are First ASCs in Pennsylvania to Achieve Total Joint Commission Advanced Certification Total Hip and Knee Replacement

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, LLC is pleased to announce that its total joints hyperspecialty centers Muve Warminster and Muve West Chester are the first ambulatory surgery centers in the state of Pennsylvania to achieve Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Knee Replacement from The Joint Commission (TJC). According to TJC, there are only ten other ASCs in the United States with this certification. One of those ten facilities is Muve Lakeway, which was also the first facility in Texas to receive TJC Advanced Accreditation for Total Joint Surgery.

TJC's Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Knee Replacement signifies a facility's ability to meet strict, prescriptive standards and performance measures that encompass the entire continuum of care. TJC collects quarterly data from certified facilities to ensure these high levels of performance continue to be met. TJC Total Hip and Knee certification is also the only certification offered in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS).

Muve Warminster and Muve West Chester will be part of the ValueHealth Network being developed in the Tri-State area in collaboration with insurers and regional brokers across all specialties and service lines, creating broad geographic adequacy to meet the needs of the payors and self-funded employers.

The Muve program has earned national recognition for its protocol-driven orthopaedic program, which delivers outstanding clinical outcomes in an optimized outpatient environment unparalleled in recovery guidance and patient experience. By incorporating ValueHealth's data-driven surgical platform, Muve facilities are also able to follow a value-based model that results in predictable costs for patients and payors.

"At Muve Health, our mission is to improve how surgical healthcare is delivered," said Rod Carbonell, President of Muve Health, LLC. "This Advanced Certification is proof that our carefully designed program is delivering the highest level of care and patient safety possible for patients undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement. We are so proud that our teams and surgeon partners wake up every day with a commitment to excellence."

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. More recently the company is leading healthcare's transformation to value-based care and consumerism. This transformation is well underway in many markets throughout the country, including the mid-Atlantic region. In collaboration with the region's benefits consultants, employers, and payers the company is building a value network of providers. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, it operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. ValueHealth is passionate about putting its proven experience to work for all stakeholders as a trusted partner to help achieve market share dominance. For more information, visit valuehealth.com .

About Muve Health

Muve Health is the nation's premier value-based outpatient total joint replacement provider. Muve's protocol-driven orthopaedic program delivers outstanding clinical outcomes at a predictable cost, in an optimized outpatient environment unparalleled in recovery guidance and patient experience. Muve Health is expanding nationally at record speeds. Muve's current total joint replacement centers are accredited and certified by The Joint Commission. Muve Health, LLC is headquartered in Leawood, KS. Learn more at muvehealth.com .

Media Contact:

Whitney Courser

Chief Growth Officer

ValueHealth

913-387-0674

[email protected]

SOURCE ValueHealth, LLC