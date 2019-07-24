MUVE Health and Quil Announce Partnership, Bringing Personalized Digital Health Platform to Total Joint Replacement Surgery

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUVE Health, a ValueHealth company, the nation's premier value-based outpatient total joint replacement provider announces a new partnership with Quil, the digital health joint venture between Comcast NBCUniversal and Independence Blue Cross. Quil delivers an actionable and personalized digital health platform to patients and caregivers by using various navigation technology and interactive digital tools that smooth the normal fragmented experience of getting and paying for healthcare.

Quil combines its healthcare and consumer engagement expertise with the powers of precision data, state-of-the-art technology and secure mobile apps to help individuals navigate today's healthcare landscape. Quil serves individuals, healthcare providers, and payors nationally to deliver personalized episodic care pathway content through apps accessible through smartphones, tablets, computers, and televisions.

MUVE Health's protocol-driven Total Joint Replacement program delivers outstanding proven clinical outcomes via a combination of meticulously developed integrated care pathways, world-class surgical settings, and education-focused recovery suites delivered under Value Based contracts including prospective bundles with the country's first Patient Outcome Warranty with reinsurance.

ValueHealth has an ongoing commitment to payment reform and consumerism with an understanding that every healthcare journey is unique. Integrating Quil's digital health journey platform expands Muve's patient steerage and care capabilities to deliver step-by-step activities and content that better prepares patients and caregivers for surgery, discharge and recovery. Throughout a patient's journey, the solution will integrate custom care plans, physical therapy and nurse navigation oversight that monitors thresholds and triggers follow up care, enhancing MUVE Health's proprietary integrated care pathways and recovery guidance and overall patient satisfaction and outcomes.

Carina Edwards, CEO, Quil, stated, "At Quil, we believe that to deliver real value, you need to meet patients where they are to drive deep patient engagement. We know that adherence to care plans and reducing the anxiety around surgical events results in reduced risk and improved patient health outcomes. We are proud to support MUVE Health as it transforms the delivery of total joint replacement care."

"At Muve, we pride ourselves on delivering clinical and economic value by providing a patient experience that exceeds our clients' expectations," said Rod Carbonell, President of MUVE Health, LLC. "Quil's platform will innovate how information and content is shared among patients, their families and caregivers, empowering them to be their own recovery champions during their surgical episode of care. We are excited to launch this phase one of our integrated platform in our Mid-Atlantic and Texas regions before expanding to additional high priority markets."

"This is the first phase of a national partnership that will accelerate the transformation to value based high performance orthopaedic care facilities which deliver an unprecedented consumer experience, bring transparency to patient cost and enable the consumer to be empowered in their engagement in the care and recovery process," said John Palumbo, Executive Chairman of ValueHealth. Earlier this year, ValueHealth, the parent company to NueHealth and MUVE Health, announced a national partnership with Rothman Orthopaedics transforming orthopaedic clinical practices in total joint outpatient surgical care. Layering in the Quil partnership deepens ValueHealth's roots as a technology-enabled and data-driven company. Ultimately, it helps enable ValueHealth's ability to perform in a value-based care model offering bundles with warranty to deliver exceptional clinical and quality outcomes.

Quil, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, was a natural fit for the MUVE Health organization as it continues to expand its Philadelphia market development with three joint venture hyper-specialty centers this year with Rothman Orthopaedics.

About MUVE Health

MUVE Health is the nation's premier value-based outpatient total joint replacement provider. MUVE Health's protocol-driven orthopaedic program delivers outstanding clinical outcomes at a predictable cost, in an optimized outpatient environment, unparalleled in recovery guidance and patient experience. MUVE Health is expanding nationally in 2019 with three centers currently under development in the Philadelphia market and three additional centers in Texas. The Muve program has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. Muve's Lakeway location is the first ASC in the state of Texas to earn this advanced certification, awarded exclusively to Joint Commission-accredited hospitals, critical access hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers seeking to elevate the quality, consistency and safety of their services and patient care. For more information, visit www.MUVEhealth.com.

About Quil

Quil, a digital health company, delivers actionable and personalized health itineraries for patients and caregivers, answering the question "What Happens Next?" in their healthcare journeys. We combine the powers of precision data, state-of-the-art technology, and security with unparalleled consumer reach to help individuals navigate today's chaotic healthcare landscape. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with additional offices in New York City, Quil serves individuals, healthcare providers, and payors nationally. For more information, visit www.quilhealth.com.

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth is the parent company to NueHealth and MUVE Health and is a technology-enabled, market-based platform that assists payors and providers in delivering prospective bundle payment arrangements which are an alternative to high-cost fee-for-service surgical care for their members and patients. ValueHealth's platform affiliates: NueHealth, MUVE Health, Benefit Management, Healthcare RE and the ValueHealth Transformation Center uniquely position the platform to deliver high-value surgical care benefiting payors, employers, providers and patients. ValueHealth redefines what it means to be a healthcare network. Its Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ network platform facilitates new levels of accessibility, alignment, risk readiness and consumer transparency. For more information, visit www.valuehealth.com.

About Rothman Orthopaedics

Since its founding in 1970, Rothman Orthopaedics has grown from a single Philadelphia office into one of the nation's largest and most-respected orthopaedic practices. Rothman Orthopaedics remains consistently focused on treating both routine and complex musculoskeletal issues that result in a higher quality of life for its patients. It's a research pioneer committed to uncovering the root cause of orthopaedic diseases and injuries and finding better ways to treat them. It's a teaching organization that trains dozens of residents and fellows each year and conducts teaching sessions via simulcast and webcast to colleagues around the world. As the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute has grown in capability, staff and reputation, it has broadened its reach into dozens of communities throughout the Philadelphia suburbs, New Jersey and New York. For more information, visit www.rothmanortho.com.

