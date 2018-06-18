Muving Electric Scooter Sharing Service Launches in Atlanta

Muving electric scooters decrease environmental and noise pollution and provide an easier transportation alternative. They guarantee zero CO2 emissions and zero noise and ease parking challenges city explorers face. Muving deployed its initial fleet today, Monday June 18th at 7am in North America beginning with Atlanta covering some of the more coveted hot spots the city has to offer such as Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, the King Center and Tech Square and can be rented from 7am to 10pm Monday through Sunday.

The Muving electric scooter comfortably sits one or two riders, comes with 2 helmets required for operation, and is easy to operate. Anyone over 18 years of age can download the Muving app (US version is Muving USA) for free on iOS and Android, upload a valid driver's license, enter their credit card information and reserve a trip. Riders are charged by the minute.

To drive the future of urban mobility and smart city transportation, Rafael and Ivan Contreras, entrepreneurs with 25 years of experience in technology ventures worldwide founded the Muving Ecosystem.

The Muving Ecosystem integrates Torrot, a leading designer and manufacturer of interconnected electric devices, SKULLY Technologies which designs and manufacturers augmented reality wearable gear and Sensefields, who provides technology to help cities detect and process traffic data. The goal of the Muving Ecosystem is having devices and people integrated into the urban environment for a more sustainable and enjoyable experience.

"Muving's revolution is also about the freedom it offers," explains Ivan Contreras, Founder and CEO of the Muving Ecosystem. "With Muving, the user only pays for the minutes they drive without the responsibility of vehicle ownership or maintenance while eliminating the pollution caused by gas-powered vehicles."

Atlanta was Muving's first choice to begin operations in North America. Muving is already planning operations in additional cities. Atlanta is a leader in smart city technology adoption and looking for eco-friendly transportation alternatives in this growing city. Muving has been working closely with the City to ensure a smooth introduction of this exciting new transportation platform to its citizens.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/muving-electric-scooter-sharing-service-launches-in-atlanta-300668090.html

SOURCE Muving USA

Related Links

http://muvingusa.com/

