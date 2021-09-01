Mux Announces Availability in AWS Marketplace and Support for AWS for Media & Entertainment Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mux, the leading video platform for developers, today announced the availability of its Mux Video and Mux Data tools in AWS Marketplace - a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) - making it easier for developers to build and monitor robust video and live stream experiences.

Mux Video bundles multiple services into one API, automating the challenging technical work of encoding, hosting, and delivery so developers can focus on building their products and not on becoming video experts. The Mux Video API includes support for both video on-demand and live streaming.

Customers, including those using AWS Elemental and Amazon CloudFront, can leverage Mux's enhanced quality of experience (QoE) analytics to monitor video performance on their AWS-powered workflows. With Mux Data, users can:

measure the performance metrics that actually matter to viewers, including: rebuffering, startup time, video quality, and errors

compare and optimize video performance across devices

monitor real-time performance of content delivery networks (CDNs) and video infrastructure, to drive decision making, and

run A/B testing on their videos and live streams

As the media and entertainment industry transforms its approach to bringing engaging content to audiences, companies are looking to developer-first technologies that simplify the video development and delivery experience. Mux is proud to support the recently launched AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative, which features new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics.

"Audiences tune into discovery+ to watch exclusive programming from television's favorite brands, and it's critical that our live streams and video on demand (VOD) provide an optimal audience experience," said Avisar Ten-Ami, VP of Video Delivery Platform at Discovery, Inc. "Collaborating with Mux and AWS enables our team to analyze real-time video operations data, including encoding and delivery performance, to discover and prevent playback issues before they impact audiences, and enables us to constantly improve the quality of viewers' experience."

In addition to Mux Data and Mux Video availability in AWS Marketplace, there is also a Mux Data and Amazon Kinesis API integration , enabling developers to gain meaningful insights into their videos' most important metrics.

"Discovery is one of the leading innovators in media and entertainment. They were the first media company to move its entire media operation, from production to distribution, to the cloud on AWS. Mux is an example of how AWS Partners make it easy for customers like Discovery to focus time and resources on what they do best – delivering consumers' favorite 'can't miss' shows and originals," said Eric Iverson, Chief Technologist for M&E, AWS. "Mux helps customers like Discovery harness the power and scale of machine learning for leading-edge performance monitoring and analytics."

About Mux

Mux is a video platform for developers that takes the complexity out of live and on-demand video. Thousands of customers including Robinhood, Patreon, Reddit, PBS, ViacomCBS, Equinox Media, and VSCO rely on Mux to deliver the highest quality video experience to their users without having to hire a team of embedded video experts. San Francisco-based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ .

