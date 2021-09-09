Mux Introduces Low-Latency Live Streaming

Mux Low-Latency Live Streaming reduces the time delay between when a camera captures an action and when that action reaches a viewer's device to a matter of seconds--as low as four, in some configurations--enabling viewers to interact with what's happening in the stream in a way that feels natural. Now, through a simple API call, developers can build one-to-many interactive live experiences that previously required challenging and expensive proprietary solutions or real-time platforms that weren't intended for scale. In the last year alone, Mux has seen a 420% increase in live streaming, and low latency opens the door for expanded use as customers increasingly add interactivity in their streaming experiences.

Video is about 80% of internet traffic and Mux data shows that viewers tune into live streams 35% longer than video on-demand streams. Interactive live streams keep audiences even more engaged; instead of being passive consumers of content, users are able to react and interact with video-based experiences. Everything from weddings to education, and live shopping to virtual concerts benefit from the deeper engagement created when developers add interactive elements like chat, trivia, polling, and live bidding. Companies like Mandolin and Lovecast are already facilitating more innovative and enriching digital experiences with low-latency live streaming.

"Our mission at Lovecast is to make attending a wedding remotely as enjoyable as in-person and Mux Low-Latency Live Streaming elevates the virtual weddings experience. We are built with Mux, have hosted more than 10,000 virtual weddings, and are one of the first remote wedding experiences to use low-latency live streaming," said Neil Parker, CTO and co-founder at Lovecast. "Guests can now interact near-instantly with couples as they send live messages and throw virtual rice, overcoming any distance and bringing everyone back together for these precious life moments."

"Video consumption is a core component of the internet and is how most people spend their time when they aren't sleeping or working, but we've only just begun to realize its capability to engage people in meaningful ways. Interactive live video is growing quickly--connecting creators to their audiences and opening up an entirely new world of digital experiences," said Jon Dahl, CEO and co-founder of Mux. "We believe the new Apple LL-HLS standard will become a staple for creating interactive live streams over the next five years. By supporting the community and this technology at scale, and by giving developers player flexibility, Mux is positioned at the epicenter of this movement. I can't wait to see what creative experiences people will build next."

Mux Low-Latency Live Streaming is now in public beta, available to all customers at no additional cost, along with access to Mux Data's industry-leading video analytics to help developers and creators understand and optimize the performance of their streams. Already, Low-Latency Live Streaming works seamlessly with popular video players like THEOplayer , JW Player , and Agnoplay , and Mux is working closely with the HLS.js open source community to expand and improve support for this cutting-edge technology, giving developers even more flexibility to use their preferred players.

"Our customers delight their audiences with engaging content, delivered through best-in-class video streaming," said Jeroen Wijering, Chief Innovation Officer at JW Player. "In today's Digital Video Economy, every company is a video company, and the seamless integration of Mux Low-Latency Live Streaming enables even more development teams and creators to bring interactive video experiences to life across live sports, media, fitness, and beyond. We're thrilled to offer low-latency live streaming to our global community so they can create the next generation of video engagement."

As interactive video experiences continue to become more desired, the need to equip developers with the tools to make these experiences possible has grown. The Mux video platform was built by developers for developers and allows teams to incorporate the latest video streaming technology into their products with the simplicity of an API. The incorporation of low latency into Mux Video unlocks a whole new array of live streaming experiences that are more engaging, more exciting, and bring us closer together.

Mux is a video platform for developers that takes the complexity out of live and on-demand video. Thousands of customers including Robinhood, PBS, ViacomCBS, Equinox Media, and VSCO rely on Mux to deliver the highest quality video experience to their users without having to hire a team of embedded video experts. San Francisco-based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ .

