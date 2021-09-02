Mux Named 2021 SaaS Awards Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mux , the leading video platform for developers, today announced that the company was recognized as a winner of the 2021 SaaS Awards in the category Best SaaS Product for Media and Publishing.

As the media and publishing industry transforms its approach to engaging audiences, developers need to focus their time on building core product experiences, not on becoming video experts. Through a simple API, Mux Video automates the challenging technical work of encoding, hosting, and delivery, allowing any sized development team to build high quality live and on-demand video experiences across a wide variety of devices and connections. With Mux Data's industry-leading Quality of Experience metrics, developers can analyze and optimize the viewing experience in real-time and drive decisions about their video workflows. Businesses can also analyze engagement metrics to understand whether their videos are seeing success and gaining traction.

"We are thrilled to be honored as a 2021 SaaS Awards winner," said Jon Dahl, CEO and co-founder of Mux. "Our mission is to democratize video so any developer can build world-class video experiences for their audiences without worrying about the underlying technology or building out a team of video experts. With Mux, everyone from a small startup to an enterprise broadcasting company can engage their viewers in meaningful ways."

"So far, 2021 has been a year of transformative growth for successful organizations, with disruptive change across most areas of business," said James Williams, Head of Operations at the SaaS Awards. "We've seen a huge growth in awards categories such as Communication, Collaboration and Conferencing--an industry that has seen particularly striking growth as people change their working habits."

Mux is a video platform for developers that takes the complexity out of live and on-demand video. Thousands of customers including Robinhood, PBS, ViacomCBS, Equinox Media, and VSCO rely on Mux to deliver the highest quality video experience to their users without having to hire a team of embedded video experts. San Francisco-based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information, visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ .

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

