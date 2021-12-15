Mux Recognized for Best Company Culture with Comparably Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mux , the leading developer video platform, today announced it has won a 2021 Comparably award in the Best Company Culture category. Mux received an A+ culture score, ranking in the top 5% of companies on the Comparably platform.

The Best Company Culture award is based on employee sentiment ratings of 20 core culture metrics, including compensation, perks and benefits, team leadership, career growth, and work-life balance. This year, over 15 million ratings were submitted from 70,000 companies.

"Culture is one of the most important parts of any organization. It has an enormous impact on who you're able to hire and retain, and how well you execute and innovate," said Jon Dahl, Co-founder and CEO at Mux. "We strive to build a company that is healthy and humane, both because we think it will make us more successful, and because we think it is the right thing to do."

Over the past year, Mux has grown its headcount by nearly 170%, with employees joining across all departments. In 2020, the company committed to a remote-equal approach where employees who work from headquarters, from remote offices, or from home are on a level playing field. Currently, 50% of Mux employees work remotely, while 50% are office-based in San Francisco.

"One of the things that makes Mux great is that the individuals who work here value belonging, inclusivity, and the importance of a representative team," said Becca Axvig, Head of People at Mux. "Our Talent and People Ops teams are champions and facilitators of company culture - owning initiatives like Living Mux Values and supporting employee resource groups - but what actually makes our culture so strong is the entire team's shared ownership of building a distinctively special place to work."

"Out of tens of thousands of companies rated on our platform, employees have solidified Mux as one of the best places to work this year," said Jason Nazar, CEO at Comparably. "The organization's recognition is a testament to its exceptional workplace culture and leadership."

Mux is hiring for positions in its San Francisco headquarters, London office, and remotely across the United States and greater London. If you are passionate about powering online video and interested in joining the team, visit mux.com/jobs to learn more about current openings.

Mux is the leading developer video platform that takes the complexity out of building live and on-demand video. Thousands of customers including Robinhood, PBS, ViacomCBS, Equinox Media, and VSCO rely on Mux to deliver the highest quality video experience to their users without having to hire a team of embedded video experts. San Francisco-based Mux was founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ .

