Muzen Announces Launch of a Wild Mini - Rugged Retro Wireless Speaker for Outdoor Adventures

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 -- Muzen, a highly respected brand in the field of audio technology, recently announced the launch the Wild Mini, a military-inspired, wireless speaker specifically designed to meet the rigors of outdoor adventure. The Wild Mini combines technology and a retro style powered by rare-earth magnet technology for superior sound.

Muzen Wild Mini is a portable Bluetooth speaker with a military-style look and powerful audio designed to go anywhere. With an all-metal body, IPX5 water resistance and outdoor flashlight built-in, it's the perfect portable speaker for travel or outdoor adventures. Muzen reimagined the concept of the wireless speaker and gave the Wild Mini a completely unique look and the durability required for busy, outgoing lifestyles. The device stands out with military-style elements such as camouflage, mechanical metal control knobs and an armor-like metal case.

This retro radio is the brainchild of one of China's most famous audio engineers, Dejun Zeng, who is also the creator of China's first commercial tube amplifier. Zeng has spent a lifetime in audio and, in recent years, has focused his audio designs on wireless speakers.

"The first priority when creating a speaker design is to make it sound great. To do so, our audio engineers built upon decades of experience and applied the latest rare-earth magnet technologies. However the wireless audio experience isn't about sound alone, it requires practicalities such as portability, and like any essential daily device, it should have a style that makes a statement. We wanted Wild Mini to look and feel special. We took inspirations from military-grade equipment and combined elements of retro radio design. The result is wildly unique, ultimately useful and dependably rugged," Dejun Zeng, Founder of Muzen

Portable wireless speakers require special considerations to save size while still being powerful enough for clear and crisp audio. Wild Mini uses a large diameter speaker with rare-earth magnet technology (N40 NdFeB magnet) that greatly optimizes sound quality and provides a surprisingly powerful punch in a compact size.

The design is stunning, with an aesthetic that elegantly combines modern minimalism and retro-cool. It also has useful features such as a woven lanyard for connecting to a belt or backpack and a built-in outdoor flashlight with three modes of lighting including High, Low and SOS flashlight. The on-board battery provides up to six hours of playtime at full volume on a single charge, and the entire device is IPX5 rated for water and dust resistance in any environment.

