MUZLIVE PARTNERS WITH MEMBRAIN FOR US MARKET DEBUT OF REVOLUTIONARY MUSIC FORMAT KiT ALBUM

News provided by

Muzlive

16 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

The Partnership Kicks Off With Highly-Anticipated KCON Sponsorship in Los Angeles August 18-20, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muzlive, the South Korean company responsible for the patented KiT Album, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with memBrain, an innovation-centric company with deep roots in the entertainment, design, music and technology sectors.

Leveraging its 20+ years of brand marketing expertise and deep industry ties, including the music industry partnerships that launched Hasbro's HitClips, memBrain has been appointed as Muzlive's marketing leadership team for its ambitious US market launch.

Continue Reading
Muzlive and MemBrain bring KiT Albums to the U.S. market, giving fans a way to "Keep in Touch" better.
Muzlive and MemBrain bring KiT Albums to the U.S. market, giving fans a way to "Keep in Touch" better.

Muzlive's KiT Album, a new music format for smart devices, currently features over 400 K-Pop and US artists such as Jason Mraz and Snoop Dogg and has sold over 6 million copies in 211 countries worldwide.

Jennifer Sullivan, President of memBrain, is enthusiastic about the new collaboration, saying "We believe that Muzlive's format is promising for a broad range of content creators. Not only does it open new avenues for distribution, but it also provides an exciting new physical collectible market opportunity for fans in the music and entertainment industries."

Muzlive CEO Joe Seok explains, "In the evolving music market where CD players are becoming obsolete, we have created a new, alternative format for sharing content. With KiT Album, we enable fans to emotionally connect with their favorite artists with content and a vibrant fan community, all contained in something they can hold in their hands. Our aim is to empower an immersive music realm where the best aspects of the physical and digital elements intertwine. We are excited to partner with memBrain for this next chapter in our evolution."

Muzlive kicks off the relationship as sponsors of KCON Los Angeles. Coming to the LA Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena August 18th through 20th, KCON brings over 100,000 fans together, providing the ideal platform for the introduction of KiT Album in the US.

About Muzlive

Muzlive is a South Korean company renowned for KiT, a patented physical format equipped with a new innovative communication protocol that seamlessly connects with smart devices. The company's service platform provides a wide array of content including music, videos, photos, and an engaging fan community based on the world's first usage data analysis of physical music album users.

About memBrain

memBrain is an Los Angeles-based innovation company rooted deeply in the music and technology realms. Founded in 1999, memBrain is acclaimed for its multidisciplinary marketing acumen, orchestrating integrated marketing programs with global powerhouses like Intel, Logitech, UBS, McDonald's, and Hasbro. memBrain's monthly STORM Report has become a highly regarded industry publication thanks to its early warning radar for industry trends and emerging talents. memBrain doesn't just forge connections, it cultivates impactful relationships that drive the industry's future.

Press Contact:
Jennifer Sullivan
[email protected]
Grace Slansky
[email protected]

SOURCE Muzlive

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.