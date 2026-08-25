MV Transportation Commends FTA Launch of $10 Million Bus Safety, Accessibility, and Innovation Research Program

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MV Transportation welcomes the recent Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) announcement of the Fiscal Year 2026 Bus Safety, Accessibility, and Innovation Research Program, which will provide $10 million in funding for projects that enhance bus safety, improve accessibility, and advance innovation across the public transportation industry.

The newly announced program will support research and prototype development focused on improving safety for transit operators, passengers, and vulnerable road users while expanding accessibility for riders.

"Safety has always been at the core of MV Transportation's mission," said Nicole Thunich, Executive Vice President and Chief Safety Officer. "We commend the Federal Transit Administration for making this important investment and appreciate the leadership of congressional appropriators who recognized the value of continued research and innovation in bus safety."

Over the past year, MV Transportation worked with federal policymakers to highlight the importance of sustained investment in safety research and innovation. The company supported efforts to ensure that promising safety initiatives remain available to transit agencies, operators, researchers, and industry partners across the country.

"This funding will help drive the development of new technologies, vehicle designs, and operational practices that can make public transportation safer and more accessible for everyone," Thunich added. "We are proud to have contributed to a conversation that resulted in meaningful support for safety innovation nationwide."

As one of the nation's largest mobility solutions providers, MV Transportation remains committed to advancing safety both through its daily operations and through leadership on industry‑wide initiatives that improve outcomes for transit employees, riders, and communities.

About MV Transportation MV Transportation is the largest privately owned passenger transportation contracting firm in North America and provides safe, reliable, and innovative transportation services to cities, transit agencies, school districts, universities, and private clients throughout the United States and Canada.

SOURCE MV Transportation, Inc.