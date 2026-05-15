MV Transportation Honors Lorena Flores as 2025 National Katherine McClary Operator of the Year

DALLAS, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MV Transportation is proud to announce that Lorena Flores, an operator from its location in Hanford, California, has been named the company's 2025 National Katherine McClary Operator of the Year.

Through nearly two decades of dedicated service, disciplined driving habits, and an outstanding safety record, Flores has distinguished herself as one of the organization's top operators and a leader among her peers. The Katherine McClary Award (KMA) is MV's highest safety honor, recognizing operators who demonstrate a steady, long-term commitment to safety, professionalism, and protecting passengers and communities on the road.

Throughout her career, Flores has demonstrated calm decision-making, firm adherence to safety policies and procedures, and a deep commitment to passenger care.

Flores was selected for consistently exemplifying the core values that define the award. Her commitment to safe operations, dependable service, and care for passengers has made a lasting impact within her division and across the organization.

"At MV, safety is the foundation of everything we do, and Lorena represents that commitment at the highest level," said Nicole Thunich, MV's Chief Safety Officer. "Her professionalism, leadership, and dedication to serving her community make her incredibly deserving of this recognition."

The National Katherine McClary Operator of the Year Award honors operators who go above and beyond in creating a culture of safety and excellence. Flores' achievement reflects not only her personal dedication, but also the important role operators play every day in safely connecting people to the places that matter most.

Flores' recognition was celebrated as part of MV's continued commitment to safety leadership and operational excellence across the communities it serves nationwide. To learn more about Lorena Flores and her impact, watch her featured video here.

About MV Transportation

MV Transportation is the leading provider of paratransit services and the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting firm in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MV partners with cities, counties, transit agencies, universities, corporations, airports and other private entities across North America to provide safe, efficient, and customer-focused transportation solutions. Visit mvtransit.com to learn more.

SOURCE MV Transportation, Inc.