MV Transportation Team Members Earn National Recognition in 2026 Lytx Coach and Driver of the Year Awards

DALLAS, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MV Transportation is proud to announce that two team members from operations in San Antonio, TX have received national recognition in the 2026 Lytx Coach and Driver of the Year Awards, underscoring their exceptional commitment to safety, leadership, and operational excellence.

Safety Manager Brandon Skidmore has been awarded First Place – 2026 Lytx Coach of the Year in Transit, selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees nationwide. This prestigious honor recognizes Brandon's outstanding leadership in driver coaching, development, and fostering a strong, proactive safety culture.

"Being nominated for the Lytx Coach of the Year is a meaningful recognition of the collective effort our team puts into safety every day," said Skidmore. "It reflects not only my role as a coach, but the commitment of our drivers who embrace feedback, accountability, and continuous improvement to ensure the safest service possible for our passengers and community."

As part of this recognition, Skidmore will receive a $1,500 award and will be formally honored at the Lytx Protect Conference in San Diego this May.

In addition, Operator Russ Ximenez has been awarded Second Place – 2026 Lytx Driver of the Year in Transit, recognizing his consistent demonstration of safe driving practices, professionalism, and dedication to passenger care throughout the San Antonio community.

"I am deeply committed to providing safe, reliable, and compassionate service to every client," said Ximenez. "At MV Transportation, our mission aligns with putting safety and client care above all else, and I take pride in ensuring that every passenger is transported with the highest level of attention and care."

Ximenez will receive a $1,000 award and a commemorative awards package.

With a record number of nominations submitted this year, the Lytx Coach and Driver of the Year Awards are among the most competitive in the industry, making Skidmore and Ximenez's achievements especially distinguished.

"These recognitions reflect the very best of MV Transportation—leaders and operators who are deeply committed to safety, accountability, and delivering exceptional service to the communities we serve," said Nicole Thunich, MV's Chief Safety Officer. "We are incredibly proud of Brandon and Russ for setting the standard for excellence across our organization."

About MV Transportation

MV Transportation is the leading provider of paratransit services and the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting firm in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MV partners with cities, counties, transit agencies, universities, corporations, airports and other private entities across North America to provide safe, efficient, and customer-focused transportation solutions. Learn more at mvtransit.com.

SOURCE MV Transportation, Inc.