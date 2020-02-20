MV Transportation Doubles Down on Safety with Lytx Driver Safety Program Expansion

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, a leading global provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered video telematics solutions, today announced MV Transportation is expanding its use of Lytx's video-based safety program to more than 1,500 vehicles. The new deployment covers MV's support for King County Metro in Washington, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and Capital Metro in Austin, Texas, and brings the total number of Lytx-protected vehicles in MV's fleet to more than 8,000 – one of the largest public transportation deployments.

Providing safe, reliable and affordable transportation services is paramount to MV, the leading provider of paratransit services and the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting firm in the United States. The dramatic transformation of the company's safety performance since adopting the Lytx® Driver Safety Program was a key factor in MV's decision to grow their relationship with Lytx.

"Lytx continues to provide us with the highest levels of service and support, in addition to a superior coaching workflow," said Stephanie Weber, vice president of safety for MV, which serves more than 110 million passengers a year with a team of 20,000 transit professionals.

"As a key part of MV's overall safety efforts, the Lytx Driver Safety Program has contributed to continued year-over-year improvements and tremendous overall results in safety," continued Weber. "Our safety culture has developed in tandem with Lytx's support, and we are confident that our drivers, passengers and communities are more safe and secure as a result."

Dallas, Texas-based MV initially deployed with Lytx in 2005 to address the risks and challenges inherent in operating a diverse fleet through both urban and rural environments. Using the Lytx Driver Safety Program since 2012 to better understand its risk and cultivate a proactive approach to improving safety, MV has achieved the following results:

78% reduction in drivers illegally proceeding through red lights and stop signs

71% reduction in overall frequency of events

69% reduction in late responses

67% reduction in overall severity of events

64% reduction in other distractions

The Lytx Driver Safety Program is the most comprehensive fleet safety management system on the market, offering professional event review, thorough reporting and video-based coaching that can be used to address and improve risky driving behaviors. Because MV operates more on-demand, reservation-based transportation than any other company and transports many children on its school buses, reducing risk and the possibility of dangerous occurrences is of critical importance to the organization.

About MV Transportation

MV Transportation is the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting services firm in the United States. We provide paratransit, fixed-route, campus and corporate shuttles, and student transportation services, partnering with over 200 city and county government transit agencies, school districts, universities, airports, and corporations. Founded in 1975, MV provides freedom for over 110 million passengers each year across 28 states and Canada with a team of more than 20,000 dedicated transit professionals. For additional information, please visit http://www.mvtransit.com.

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector and field services fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than millions of drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics system, visit http://lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

