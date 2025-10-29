MV Transportation Receives Latinos In Transit Trailblazer Award

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MV Transportation, Inc., the largest privately owned passenger-transportation contracting services firm in the United States, is proud to announce it was recently honored with the Latinos In Transit (LIT) Trailblazer Award. The award recognizes MV's leadership, innovation and commitment to providing opportunities and supporting advancement of Latinos within the public transit industry.

The Trailblazer Award was presented at the annual Latinos In Transit Leadership Summit in Albuquerque, NM, where Tony Mercado, MV's Regional Vice President of Operations and a board member of LIT, accepted the award on behalf of the company. MV is recognized for its collaboration with LIT, including offering a scholarship program in partnership with LIT and supporting initiatives such as the LIT Founders' Award, which helps develop the next generation of Latino professionals in transit.

"We are honored to receive the Trailblazer Award from Latinos In Transit," said Tony Mercado. "This award is not just for MV, it belongs to every MV team member who is committed to serving our communities with excellence, and to every aspiring leader who dares to dream bigger because they see people like themselves leading the way."

Through our partnership with LIT, we're proud to help open doors for Latino professionals who are ready to lead the way in our industry.

MV Transportation is the leading provider of paratransit services and the largest privately-owned passenger transportation contracting firm in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, MV partners with cities, counties, transit agencies, and private entities across North America to provide safe, efficient, and customer-focused transportation solutions.

