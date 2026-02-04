MVA Welcomes Chris Moran of Lockheed Martin Ventures and Paul Madera of Meritech Capital Partners to Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MVA (MilVet Angels), a network of public service alumni supporting the next generation of technology companies, today announced the addition of two distinguished leaders to its Advisory Board: Lockheed Martin Ventures' Executive Director Chris Moran and Meritech Capital Partners' Co-Founder Paul Madera.

MVA's Advisory Board brings together senior leaders from across national security, technology, and finance to guide the organization in its mission to accelerate innovation critical to America's future.

Chris Moran leads Lockheed Martin Ventures, the global venture capital arm of Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he oversees strategic investments in companies shaping the future of aerospace and defense. Previously, Moran led the strategic investing arm at Applied Materials. With decades of experience in venture capital and advanced technology, he has played a pivotal role in driving cutting-edge solutions across both commercial and government sectors.

"America's strength has always come from our ability to innovate—to apply technology in service of something greater," said Moran, "MVA's mission captures that same spirit of purpose, bringing together public servants and technologists to advance innovations that will shape the future of national security."

Paul Madera co-founded Meritech Capital Partners, a late-stage venture firm that has backed many of the world's most successful technology companies, including Facebook and Salesforce, where he previously served as a board observer. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and a former Air Force pilot who flew F-4 and F-16 aircraft, Madera brings a unique perspective at the intersection of military service and venture capital.

"MVA represents a powerful bridge between service and innovation," said Madera, "Those who have served understand what's at stake for our nation's future, and those building new technologies are shaping how we meet those challenges. MVA brings those communities together with purpose and impact."

Madera and Moran join Sue Gordon, Hondo Geurts, and Bill Crowell on the MVA Advisory Board. Gordon previously served as Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence following a distinguished career at the Central Intelligence Agency. Geurts served as Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition after a notable tenure with U.S. Special Operations Command. Crowell is the former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency, former CEO of Cylink Corporation, and currently serves as an Operating Partner at Brave Capital.

"At MVA, we recognize the need for a new guard—a coalition of distinguished veterans, seasoned civil servants, and visionary technologists who understand both the promise of emerging technologies and the future of national security," said Ernestine Fu Mak, Co-Founder of MVA. "Paul Madera and Chris Moran are trusted and thoughtful advisors in this mission. Their leadership and values embody the spirit of MVA and the future we are building together—uniting expertise, innovation, and purpose to strengthen our democracy. It is an honor to welcome them to our Advisory Board."

About MVA (MilVet Angels)

MVA (MilVet Angels) is an ambitious community of military veteran families and public service leaders supporting the next generation of companies that are building at the intersection of technology innovation and global impact. For more information, visit www.mvafoundation.org

CONTACT: John Dodini, [email protected]

SOURCE MilVet Angels