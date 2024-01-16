MVD and OBSBOT Ink Distribution Partnership Agreement for AI-Enabled Cameras

MVD will distribute innovative cameras to resellers and systems integrators with exclusives on select enterprise-targeted product lines

READING, Pa. and SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced audio/video technology distributor Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) today announced a distribution partnership with innovative camera developer OBSBOT. Under the new agreement, MVD will distribute OBSBOT's conferencing and production camera solutions to systems integrators and resellers across North America, with exclusive distribution rights for OBSBOT's enterprise products including the new Tail Air AI-powered 4K PTZ streaming camera and the award-winning, AI-driven Tiny 2 webcam.

Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) is now distributing OBSBOT AI-powered conferencing and production cameras to North American Pro AV integrators and resellers, with exclusive distribution rights for enterprise products including the Tail Air 4K PTZ streaming camera.

Founded in 2016 as the artificial intelligence camera brand of Remo Technologies, OBSBOT is dedicated to connecting people and the imaging industry to the future through revolutionary technology and innovative products. OBSBOT's newest flagship, the AI-enhanced Tail Air live streaming camera, is captivating the content creation market by combining superior-quality live streaming and recording with unmatched versatility.

Tail Air can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second or 1080p HD video at 60 fps. Its enlarged 2-micrometer pixel size and advanced camera components enable the capture of brighter frames and finer details with less video noise even in challenging, dimly lit environments. Advanced AI auto-tracking smoothly follows people, animals or objects, while time-of-flight technology enhances auto-focus efficiency in both bright and low-light situations. Dynamic gesture control allows remote starting and stopping of recording as well as zoom adjustments. Additional options for Tail Air add Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) support through a USB-C to Ethernet adapter; NDI® HX3 output support for integration into video-over-IP production workflows; and a smart remote control.

In addition to its own RTMP-based streaming capabilities via the OBSBOT Start app, Tail Air is an ideal PTZ camera complement to Magewell's Director Mini all-in-one multi-camera production and streaming system – which is also distributed exclusively by MVD. Each Tail Air unit can serve as an HDMI (with a micro-HDMI to HDMI adapter) or NDI® HX3 source to Director Mini, with full pan/tilt/zoom control available through the Director Mini user interface.

MVD has been providing full-service distribution and manufacturer representation for market-leading media solutions since 2006, with an emphasis on live streaming, video production, conferencing, and collaboration technologies. MVD works closely with resellers, system integrators, and OEMs to provide the ideal video solution for each unique application and supports them through all aspects of setup and implementation. MVD is also the exclusive distributor for Magewell solutions in North and South America.

"OBSBOT's earlier cameras have been wildly popular for applications ranging from social media influencer videos to higher education," said Darryl Spangler, President of MVD. "Their new products such as Tail Air and Tiny 2 take video quality and AI-driven automation to a whole new level that make them perfect for environments ranging from classrooms, municipal meeting rooms, small churches and huddle spaces to live event productions. We're ecstatic to add OBSBOT's camera innovations to our portfolio."

"The launch of our latest generation of AI-powered streaming cameras and webcams builds a product ecosystem in live streaming and creates vast new opportunities for our products in a broader range of markets and use cases," said Liu Bo, CEO at OBSBOT. "MVD's proven expertise in the Pro AV, live streaming and professional production markets – plus their close relationships with systems integrators and resellers – will help us expand our reach into the markets and bring the benefits of our innovations to more customers. We're excited to partner with MVD for our future success."

For more information about OBSBOT, please visit https://www.obsbot.com/. For more information about MVD, please visit www.mobilevideodevices.com.

About MVD – Mobile Video Devices Inc. (MVD) provides distribution services and manufacturer representation in the Americas with a focus on technologies for live streaming, video conferencing, collaboration, networking, and video production. Manufacturers, systems integrators, and resellers choose MVD for its industry expertise and extreme dedication to an exceptional customer experience at every level of the supply chain. Learn more at www.mobilevideodevices.com.

About OBSBOT – Founded in 2016, OBSBOT is an innovative imaging technology and hardware brand dedicated to using new technologies such as AI to inject new vitality into the videography market. Learn more about OBSBOT: https://www.obsbot.com/.

