MVE Biological Solutions, A Cryoport Company, Introduces Real-Time Integrated Condition Monitoring Systems For Cryogenic Dewars

Connected, Intelligent Condition Monitoring Assets that Safeguard Vital Life Science Materials Mark MVE's First Step in its Real-Time Integrated Systems Evolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX), a global leader in supply chain solutions for the life sciences, today announced the unveiling of MVE Biological Solutions ' ("MVE") integrated Condition Monitoring Solutions for its MVE SC 4/2 V and 4/3 V series dewars, both powered by Tec4Med, another Cryoport company. This launch reflects MVE's commitment to support the life sciences with intelligent, connected assets to safeguard vital commodities.

Combining MVE's trusted cryogenic systems with advanced condition monitoring technology, the new monitoring and visibility systems integrate either a SmartTagTM or CryoBeaconTM, built directly into dewar lids, to provide centralized condition monitoring. All collected data is managed within the MVECloudTM, a secure web- and mobile-based FDA 21 CFR Part 11, GAMP 5 compliant platform that provides visibility, real time alerts, and reporting on the cryogenic environment in which commodities are stored.

The CryoBeacon is a long-range Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0 device that logs internal temperatures as low as –200°C, along with ambient temperature and humidity. Users can instantly retrieve data by scanning a QR code, making it easy to monitor both shipments and stationary storage equipment. The MVE SmartTag is a real-time condition-monitoring device with Long Term Evolution (LTE) connectivity and up to 120 days of battery life. It provides continuous visibility and alerts during transport or storage.

"We've integrated monitoring technology directly into our dewars so customers can manage their critical biological materials with confidence," said Mike Duich, President and CEO of MVE. "SmartTag and CryoBeacon not only simplify monitoring and reporting but empower our customers with the visibility and control they've been asking for. SmartTag and CryoBeacon are just the beginning as we move towards an exciting future where every MVE product is smart, connected, and designed to give our customers an increasingly greater peace of mind."

Jerrell Shelton, Chairman & CEO of Cryoport, added, "By introducing SmartTag and CryoBeacon, powered by Tec4med, MVE is further extending its market-leading position utilizing advanced technology and integrated monitoring solutions that enable it to enter into services and generate subscription-based revenue. This development by MVE aligns with Cryoport's broader strategy to equip customers with advanced tools that help manage their sensitive and valuable biological materials and lays the foundation for more connected, comprehensive monitoring and visibility solutions in the future."

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX), is a leading global provider of temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences, with an emphasis on regenerative medicine. We support biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturers (CDMOs), contract research organizations (CROs), developers, and researchers with a comprehensive suite of services and products designed to minimize risk and maximize reliability across the temperature-controlled supply chain for the Life Sciences. Our integrated supply chain platform includes the Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform, advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized biologistics, biostorage, bioservices, cryopreservation services, and cryogenic systems, which in varying combinations deliver end-to-end solutions that meet the rigorous demands of the life sciences. With innovation, regulatory compliance, and agility at our core, we are "Enabling the Future of Medicine™."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, our company maintains a strong global presence with operations across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

For more information, visit www.cryoportinc.com or follow via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryoportinc or @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at https://x.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Cryoport's business could be affected by other factors discussed in Cryoport's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

