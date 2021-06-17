MVHS First in State to Earn HeartCARE Center: National Distinction of Excellence Accreditation

Accreditation is based on rigorous on-site evaluation of the staff's ability to safely and effectively evaluate, diagnose and treat patients as well as participation in ongoing quality improvement initiatives and numerous cardiac registry programs.

"We are so very proud of our entire cardiac team for achieving this national recognition," said Darlene Stromstad, president/CEO of MVHS. "Being designated a HeartCARE Center provides national recognition of what we all know and appreciate – that our cardiac services provide world-class care."

This is the highest recognition hospitals can receive from the renowned American College of Cardiology. It was established in 2018 to recognize hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to comprehensive high-quality culture.

MVHS achieved this distinction, based on meeting specific criteria, on-site reviews and proven quality standards. This designation is only awarded to hospitals that demonstrate excellence in cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence and community engagement.

"It is an honor for our program to be the first in the state to achieve this recognition," said Michael Sassower, MD, FACC, FSCAI, a cardiologist at CNY Cardiology/medical director of Structural Heart at MVHS. "This recognition is the culmination of years of effort put forward by our team of doctors, nurses, technologists and support staff who have the shared vision of creating a cardiac center that is second to none."

In addition to this HeartCare Center designation, MVHS is the only hospital in the state to achieve ACC accreditation in both its Electrophysiology (EP) and Cardiac Catheterization (Cath) labs.

"The ACC's new HeartCARE Center: National Distinction of Excellence program is designed to shine a light on the elite group of U.S. hospitals that are going above and beyond to ensure each patient that comes through their doors has access to consistent, highest-quality cardiovascular care," said Phillip Levy, MD, MPH, FACC, American College of Cardiology Accreditation Management Board Chair.

