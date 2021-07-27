Mvix and Simply NUC Partner to Launch an Affordable, Fully-Customizable, Enterprise-Grade Digital Signage Solution

STERLING, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of enterprise-grade digital signage solutions, has partnered with Simply NUC, a state-of-the-art mini-PC company, to provide an affordable, fully-integrated digital signage solution. As a part of this partnership, Mvix and Simply NUC will provide ready-to-use, enterprise-grade mini-PCs preloaded with fully-licensed Mvix digital signage software. These bundled solutions are expected to be available worldwide via Simply NUC's distribution channels in the US, UK, Europe, and SE Asia.

Headquartered in Round Rock, TX, Simply NUC is a global systems integrator specializing in fully-configured, warrantied mini-PC systems for commercial applications. Simply NUC mini-PCs are known around the world for their reliability and long-term support. Widely known for IOT and digital signage applications, these ultra-compact, long-life NUCs offer optimized cost-performance value.

"This new partnership between Mvix and Simply NUC brings the best-in-class systems together for the digital signage world. The launch of this fully integrated bundle is the next evolution in our industry, where clients will benefit from flexible, ready-to-use solutions rather than trying to piece-meal it together," asserted Mike Kilian, VP of Client Relations at Mvix. "We are proud of this partnership and hope that it lends itself to an enhanced value for all our clients."

The award-winning Mvix digital signage software is known worldwide for its versatility of use across market verticals and low cost. To fit a range of project requirements, the Mvix - Simply NUC bundle will be available for affordable software license packs for 1, 2 and 3 years. Fully configured with enterprise-grade features like smart playlists, remote device monitoring, and industry-leading support SLAs. These fully-tested, compliant and robust digital signage bundles are backed by a long-term support warranty from Simply NUC.

As a pioneer of full-service digital signage with over 15 years of experience and 60,000 screens deployed, Mvix has garnered the experience and capability to provide uniquely packaged, turnkey digital signage solutions bundled with high-quality content. The no licensing or subscription fees pricing model associated with its solutions makes it one of the most affordable end-to-end signage systems available in the market today.

"We've seen the digital signage industry rapidly grow with opportunities in many different sectors and are thrilled to partner with Mvix to offer ready-to-use signage solutions," stated Aaron Rowsell, CEO at Simply NUC. "Our rugged and long-lasting media players paired with Mvix's digital signage software will appeal to a wide array of clients by effortlessly powering video walls, menu boards, corporate signage, and much more."

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading digital signage provider, specializing in end-to-end, full-service solutions backed by its award-winning digital signage software that offers unique value to clients all over the world. For more information, contact Mvix at 866.310.4923 or visit: www.mvix.com

Related Images

mvix-logo.jpg

Mvix Logo

Mvix Logo with Tagline

SOURCE Mvix Digital Signage