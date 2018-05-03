Mvix, BrightSign Partner to Deliver End-to-End Digital Signage Solution

STERLING, Va., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, announced the expansion of their digital signage software to include support for BrightSign Series 3 digital signage players.

The BrightSign/Mvix partnership delivers a complete digital signage solution for deploying and managing content for a network of digital signs, interactive kiosks, and video walls.

BrightSign is the global leader in digital signage players, providing hardware that is recognized for ultimate reliability and an extremely robust operating system that is purpose-built for digital signage. The Mvix digital signage software has garnered awards for its content-rich platform and ease of use. Together, the BrightSign and Mvix partnership offers a full service, end-to-end solution of award-winning digital signage hardware and software.

"Aligning the Mvix software with BrightSign players creates a robust, turn-key solution for integrators and end users," said Mike Kilian, Senior Director of Business Development at Mvix. "Brands will be able to count on a reliable signage network with a healthy return on investment."

The Mvix digital signage software platform provides an alternative to BrightAuthor, BrightSign's PC-based software. The Mvix platform offers advanced features such as smart playlists, self-configured interactive editor, advanced HTML5 scripts w/ CSS, JS, and unique content with live data integrations for power-packed applications.

Implementations of the BrightSign/Mvix solution provide the full Mvix experience, in addition to:

Live video input, including HDCP-protected content

4k video playback

video playback Multi-zone screen layouts

Live data integration via XML, JSON

Fully-functional HTML5, CSS3, JS editor

Remote reboot

Role-based user management

Smart playlist for automated playlist management

"BrightSign is committed to providing the most reliable media player hardware in the digital signage ecosystem, and we are proud to partner with leading software providers such as Mvix to deliver the specific solution our customers need," said Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign.

The BrightSign/Mvix solution makes for compelling value and allows clients to keep existing BrightSign players and easily switch to Mvix software.

Mvix will showcase the BrightSign/Mvix solution at 2018 InfoComm, Booth #N2976.

In addition, Mvix is offering a 14-day trial of the BrightSign/Mvix solution. To sign up, visit mvixdigitalsignage.com/brightsign-players or contact Mvix at partners@mvixusa.com | (703) 382-1739.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions. To date, their platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel, Crowne Plaza, and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging, and customer communications.

Learn more about Mvix at www.mvixdigitalsignage.com, or call 703.382.1739.

About BrightSign

BrightSign LLC, the global market leader in digital signage media players, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with offices in Europe and Asia. BrightSign manufactures media players, and provides free software and networking solutions for the commercial digital signage market worldwide, serving all vertical segments of the digital signage marketplace. From entry-level BrightSign LS players to BrightSign XT players offering state-of-the-art technology and unsurpassed performance, BrightSign's products are known for their signature reliability, affordability, ease-of-use, and market-leading technology.

For more information, visit www.brightsign.biz or call 408-852-9263

