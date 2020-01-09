Mvix, BrightSign Partner to Deliver One-Time Cost Digital Signage Solution

STERLING, Va., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of turn-key digital signage with free content-rich software, launched a subscription-free software package for BrightSign players.

"Unlike most CMS vendors who charge for a monthly or annual subscription, we're offering a simple one-time fee for the use of our content-rich software with BrightSign players," said Mike Kilian, VP of Client Relations. "This makes digital signage affordable and ensures that brands can count on a reliable signage network with a healthy return on investment."

The Mvix digital signage software is a powerful solution, providing features such as 4K content playback, built-in content apps and data integrations, smart playlists, multi-zone screen layouts and more.

Implementations of this BrightSign and Mvix bundled solution provide the full digital signage experience, including:

4K video playback

video playback Remote management

Multi-zone screen layouts

Content scheduling and dayparting

Live data integration via CSV, XML, JSON and other formats

Remote reboot

Role-based user management

"Mvix has created a unique purchase path for a complete digital signage solution. We're excited they've taken our partnership a step further by offering this affordable bundled solution with no recurring fees," commented Jeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign.

BrightSign is the global market leader in digital signage players, well known for exceptional reliability. The Mvix digital signage software has garnered awards for its content-rich platform and ease of use. The Mvix integration with BrightSign hardware offers a full service, end-to-end and now affordable solution for digital signage network and content management.

Mvix will showcase the BrightSign/Mvix solution at Booth #2020 at the 2020 ITExpo in Fort Lauderdale, FL from Feb. 12 - 14.

In addition, Mvix is offering a 14-day trial of the BrightSign/Mvix solution. To sign up, visit mvixdigitalsignage.com/brightsign-players or contact Mvix at partners@mvixusa.com.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions. To date, their platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel, Crowne Plaza, and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging, and customer communications.

Learn more about Mvix at www.mvixdigitalsignage.com, or call 703.382.1739.

About BrightSign

BrightSign LLC, the global market leader in digital signage media players, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with offices in Europe and Asia. BrightSign manufactures media players, and provides free software and networking solutions for the commercial digital signage market worldwide, serving all vertical segments of the digital signage marketplace. From entry-level BrightSign LS players to BrightSign XT players offering state-of-the-art technology and unsurpassed performance, BrightSign's products are known for their signature reliability, affordability, ease-of-use, and market-leading technology.

For more information, visit www.brightsign.biz or call 408-852-9263

SOURCE Mvix

Related Links

http://www.mvixdigitalsignage.com

