Mvix Digital Signage Propels Communication for NASA's SOFIA Program

STERLING, Va., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, implemented a digital signage network of 5 displays across 3 NASA Ames Research Center facilities.

The goal of the network is to improve communication for NASA's SOFIA Program. The SOFIA program (Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy) is an airborne observatory. The project is an 80/20 joint project of NASA and the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

SOFIA is a Boeing 747SP aircraft modified to carry a 2.7-meter reflecting telescope allowing astronomers to study the solar system better than ground-based telescopes. SOFIA is operated and maintained by NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center and its program, science, and mission operations are managed by NASA's Ames Research Center and the German SOFIA Institute.

The digital signage network is powered by Mvix's content-rich software. The goal of the implementation is to provide more cohesive communications for the large staff of the SOFIA Program who are in different locations.

The Challenge

NASA SOFIA needed a user-friendly way to communicate with program personnel across their different facilities.

They needed a solution that would:

Improve internal communications

Display flight and maintenance schedules

Modernize their facilities

The Solution

The SOFIA program implemented a network of 5 digital signage displays across 3 facilities. The network is powered by the Mvix digital signage software.

The Mvix platform offered:

Ease-of-use - The Mvix software allowed SOFIA personnel to upload and manage their content in a user-friendly manner.

The Mvix software allowed personnel to upload and manage their content in a user-friendly manner. Remote access - NASA SOFIA program personnel was able to access the software from anywhere. This meant that the screens could be updated on the go to display the most up-to-date information.

NASA program personnel was able to access the software from anywhere. This meant that the screens could be updated on the go to display the most up-to-date information. Content-rich software - The Mvix content library includes over 200 content apps and data integrations, giving NASA a variety of content to choose from.

The Mvix content library includes over 200 content apps and data integrations, giving NASA a variety of content to choose from. Advanced content scheduling - NASA was able to schedule maintenance schedules and flight activities in advance.

The Result

The digital signage implementation helped NASA SOFIA program personnel establish communication across their different facilities.

NASA has noticed:

A new "go-to information hub" for maintenance and operations

Flexibility in uploading and managing content

A more modern communication strategy

Overall, the Mvix content-rich digital signage solution was a great addition to NASA's facilities. It helped improve communication on SOFIA's operations to program personnel across facilities.

"It's been pleasant working with NASA to implement their digital signage network. They are now able to communicate better with all SOFIA program personnel," said Mike Killian, Sr. Business Development Director at Mvix.

For more information on NASA's SOFIA program, visit www.nasa.gov.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions. To date, the Mvix platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging and customer communications.

