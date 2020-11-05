Mvix Launches an Unlimited Custom Design Service for Digital Signage Networks

STERLING, Va., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, has launched a new and innovative custom content production service for digital signage networks.

The service, billed as an ongoing subscription, offers unlimited custom content designs for all varieties of digital signage networks. Branded as "Content Refresh Service", this innovative offering is primarily targeted at mid-market clients. It aims to offer bespoke content creation on an ongoing basis, so as to keep digital signage networks fresh and engaging.

As a pioneer of digital signage for over 15 years with more than 60,000 end points supported, Mvix has garnered the experience and capability to provide high-quality content for their clients.

"Over the years, we have had a rich experience with successful digital signage networks and the single most important factor of success is fresh and engaging content on the screens. We have realized that creating new custom content is a complex and expensive process for most clients," said Mike Kilian, VP of Business Relations at Mvix. He added, "As a part of our managed service program, we have been assisting our enterprise clients in custom content development and implementation. This first-ever-of-its-kind service extends the capabilities of our design studio designers at an incredibly affordable price point."

Known for its content-rich digital signage solutions, Mvix aims to strengthen relationships with its clients by addressing this critical challenge.

This unlimited custom design service will allow businesses of all sizes and verticals to augment their current content creation efforts, ensuring a richer digital signage network. This flat rate, unlimited design service will be available in three packages to choose from - all offering unlimited designs, unlimited revisions, quick turnaround times, and professional project management.

"We are excited to be the first in the industry to offer such an affordable, feature-rich service," said Mike Kilian.

Widely known for its end-to-end digital signage solutions, Mvix leverages its capabilities to create a high quality design service developed by a team of dedicated designers. This competitively-priced custom design service is very likely to reduce digital signage management costs for most companies.

