Mvix Launches Annual Digital Signage Champion Awards

STERLING, Va., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, today announced the launch of their annual Digital Signage Champion Awards.

The Digital Signage Champion Awards recognize achievement by end users responsible for designing and implementing digital signage networks, campaigns and content.

The award is open to all digital signage users, whether they're using the Mvix platform or not.

Entries are being accepted until Dec. 15, 2018. Winners will be announced on April 14, 2019.

"For communication to be effective, the content has to be presented in a way that is attractive yet functional and disruptive but not intrusive," said Lillyan Wamaitha, marketing manager for Mvix. "The Digital Signage Champion Awards will spotlight organizations that have achieved this balance. We are excited to launch this award and are looking forward to receiving entries from our community of users as well as those not on the Mvix platform."

Entries will be judged by the Mvix Creative Services team. The winner will receive:

All-expense-paid trip to InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, Florida ( June 12-14, 2019 )

( ) One (1) LG commercial digital signage screen with a FREE lifetime software license

Digital Signage Champion trophy

Right to use the 2018 Digital Signage Champion logo

Inclusion in all PR, social media, web and promotional notices of the award

Details and entry are available at mvixdigitalsignage.com/digital-signage-champion-awards.

About the Digital Signage Champion Awards

As a content-rich digital signage provider, Mvix is hosting the Digital Signage Champion Awards to encourage the use of creative content and to promote best practices in digital signage content and design. It's a great opportunity for digital signage users to prove ROI/ROO to management while showing off their organization.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions. To date, the Mvix platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging and customer communications.

For more information, call 703.382.1739 or visit www.mvixdigitalsignage.com.

