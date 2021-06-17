Mvix Partners With BrightSign to Offer the Most Affordable Turn-Key Digital Signage Trial Program

STERLING, Va., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of enterprise-grade digital signage solutions, has partnered with BrightSign, a reputed brand of digital signage media players, to provide a fully integrated, turn-key trial of digital signage solution. As a part of this partnership, Mvix and BrightSign will offer free access to the fully licensed Mvix digital signage software on BrightSign players. These bundled solutions will be provisioned via the BSN.cloud Control Cloud platform.

"This partnership between Mvix and BrightSign brings the best-in-class systems together for the digital signage world. This turn-key trial program will provide a seamless option for BrightSign clients to try our versatile digital signage software," asserted Mike Kilian, VP of Client Relations at Mvix. "As an affordable, enterprise-class solution provider, we are excited to bring an expansive array of third-party content integrations to all BrightSign clients."

The award-winning Mvix digital signage software is known worldwide for custom integrations with well-known content sources at an affordable cost. Integrated with over 150 data and content sources (like MS Power BI, MS Office, etc.), Mvix digital signage software provides an easy-to-use interface to create dynamically updateable visualizations.

While hundreds of clients already use BrightSign players with Mvix Digital Signage Software, this new trial program is designed to streamline the implementation experience for new digital signage projects. The purchase of a BrightSign player is bundled with a trial account of the Mvix software. Once the player is plugged in and powered, it interfaces with BSN.cloud Control Cloud, provisions itself and is automatically configured to be used with the Mvix Digital Signage Software.

"We are excited about our continued partnership with Mvix and the value that it adds for our clients," said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign's CEO. "Mvix's dedicated focus and expertise as a leading digital signage software provider is commendable. This program is another attempt for us to collaboratively add compelling value for our clients."

As a pioneer of full-service digital signage with over 15 years of experience and 60,000 screens deployed, Mvix has garnered the experience and capability to provide uniquely packaged, turn-key digital signage solutions bundled with high-quality content. Mvix solutions are also available without licenses or ongoing subscription fees, making them one of most affordable end-to-end digital signage systems available in the market today.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading digital signage provider specializing in end-to-end, full-service solutions backed by its award-winning digital signage software that offers unique value to clients all over the world. For more information, contact Mvix at 866.310.4923 or visit www.mvix.com.

About BrightSign

BrightSign LLC, the global market leader in digital signage media players, is headquartered in Los Gatos, California, with offices in Europe and Asia. BrightSign manufactures media players and provides free software and networking solutions for the commercial digital signage market worldwide, serving all vertical segments of the digital signage marketplace. From entry-level BrightSign LS players to BrightSign XT players offering state-of-the-art technology and unsurpassed performance, BrightSign's products are known for their signature reliability, affordability, ease of use, and market-leading technology. For more information, visit www.brightsign.biz. Follow BrightSign at http://twitter.com/brightsign and http://www.facebook.com/BrightSignLLC.

