Mvix Partners With MJ Freeway for POS-Integrated Dispensary Menus

STERLING, Va., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix has partnered with MJ Freeway, the cannabis industry's global leader in seed-to-sale tracking technology, to provide POS-integrated menu boards for marijuana dispensaries.

Cannabis dispensaries that manage their day-to-day inventory through MJ Freeway's platform can now automatically display their products on digital menu boards.

The integration eliminates the need for manual double-entry of data. When a product's price changes or when inventory is low or out-of-stock, the POS-integrated menu boards are automatically updated in real time.

The menu boards are fully customizable, easy to edit and include custom layouts to match the brand. Dispensary operators can choose to display some or all of their live inventory, ranging from flower, edibles, concentrates and more.

"Our partnership with MJ Freeway allows us to help cannabis operators in two ways," said Mike Kilian, senior director of business development at Mvix. "Because of the POS-integrated menu boards, marijuana dispensaries can match the look and feel of modern technology-driven retail. They also allow staff to focus on serving customers instead of updating multiple public-facing menus."

In addition to product info, the menu boards also display educational and entertaining content such as cannabis-themed videos and news, social media walls, and promos/specials. The menu boards can also be easily configured as interactive product catalogs, displaying detailed product information, images, pricing, etc. This gives customers the opportunity to become educated on the available products without feeling the perceived pressure from a salesperson. Essentially, cannabis operators are empowered to create a more positive and informative shopping experience.

"Technology solutions should deliver measurable return on investment. Through our MJ platform integration with Mvix, retailers realize ROI in both labor savings and an improved in-store experience. This is exactly the type of smart, scalable solution we love to bring to cannabis businesses," says Jeannette Ward, VP of global marketing and communications at MJ Freeway.

Mvix is also developing integration with Baker, the leading CRM for the cannabis industry. Once the integration launches, over 800 dispensaries using the Baker CRM will be able to manage their menu boards, inventory, POS and customer data from a single platform.

For more information on how to implement the POS-integrated menu boards, contact Mvix at 703.382.1739 or visit www.mvixdigitalsignage.com.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions. To date, the Mvix platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel and the University of Washington in a variety of use cases that include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging and customer communications. For more information, call 703.382.1739 or visit www.mvixdigitalsignage.com.

About MJ Freeway

MJ Freeway® is the largest global cannabis technology company, having processed more than $6 billion in sales with clients in Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, South America and the United States in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 2010 by technologists creating tech specifically for cannabis businesses, MJ Freeway's tracking software includes patent-pending inventory control and grow management applications to streamline workflow and increase efficiency. MJ Freeway's Leaf Data Systems software solution enables governments to track cannabis plants from seed-to-sale and ensure patient, public and product safety. MJ Freeway also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services for cannabis businesses. For more information, call 888-932-6537 or visit mjfreeway.com.

