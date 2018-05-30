Mvix to Showcase BrightSign Partnership and New Meeting Room Signs at InfoComm 2018

STERLING, Va., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software solutions, will be exhibiting at InfoComm 2018, the largest audiovisual and integrated experience event in North America. InfoComm 2018 will take place June 2-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

At booth #N2976, Mvix will be showcasing XhibitSignage, their content-rich digital signage software. The digital signage software has been upgraded with a new UI and more content widgets, e.g., Slack, Rideshare (Uber & Lyft), Public transit, Interactive directories, In/Out Board, POS-integrated dispensary menus.

Mvix will also be showcasing Mvix Flex, their new device-agnostic platform that enables the use of their digital signage software with third-party players like BrightSign. The software can also be used with:

Chromebox

Android devices (with OS 6.0 and above)

LG SoC Signage Screens (with WebOS 3.0 and above)

Mvix will also have a seat at the LG booth #C2546 to demo their integration with LG SoC signage screens.

Back at the Mvix booth, the company will also be debuting their new Meeting Room Signs called Xhibit Spaces. The 15-inch digital signs have a fully customizable UX and they sync with Google Calendar, Office 365 and Exchange to allow users to pick a room and add a description of the meeting. The door signs, which can be controlled at the screens or remotely via a cloud CMS, also include a dashboard view of other rooms available in the building with the option to book them.

Mvix will wrap up their InfoComm schedule at the Center Stage, where they'll present two case studies - Western Michigan University and Morey's Piers, Beachfront Water Parks and Hotels. The presentation will be on Thursday, June 7, at 10.30 a.m. and will showcase how the two clients used digital signage to test communication strategies and change audience behavior.

"It's going to be a quite a busy week for us," said Mike Kilian, the Mvix senior director of business development. "With enterprise in mind, we're looking forward to showcasing our commercial-grade signage solutions designed to seamlessly integrate into businesses and to guarantee that customers will have a consistently maximized performance."

