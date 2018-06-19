Mvix Wins 2018 InfoComm Best of Show Award - Digital Signage for the 2nd Year Running

STERLING, Va., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mvix, a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions, today announced that, for the second year running, they won the 2018 InfoComm Best of Show Award for Digital Signage. Presented by NewBay Media and Digital Signage Magazine, the Best of Show Awards recognize new and outstanding products exhibited at the InfoComm 2018 show. Mvix won the same award in 2017.

The Award

Mvix

The 2018 award was presented to Mvix for its content-rich, cloud-based digital signage software, XhibitSignage.

The software enables users to remotely manage, update and display dynamic content on digital signs, video walls and interactive displays and kiosks - all in one platform.

XhibitSignage users have two options for building their digital signage systems.

The first is using the software with the Mvix line of Xhibit digital signage players. When using Mvix players, the software is free i.e. there are no licensing or subscription fees.

The second option, called Mvix Flex, was launched in November 2017. Mvix expanded XhibitSignage and made it available for use with third-party digital signage players. The players are:

BrightSign Series 3 players

Chromebox

Android devices (with OS 6.0 and above)

LG SoC Signage Screens (with WebOS 3.0 and above)

This option includes a licensing fee that's billed annually.

The software includes free monthly updates, whether using Mvix players or third-party players.

The software is described as content-rich because of its extensive content widget library. The embedded content widgets include, but are not limited to:

Metrics dashboards | workplace posters | event listings

Emergency and CAP alerts | social media | live traffic

Queue management | Dynamic weather | RSS/MRSS feeds

Enterprise HTML5 | stock photos

Wayfinding | FIDS | MS Office

YouTube | Prezi | Quotes

Court Dockets | Movie box office

In the last 6 months, Mvix has expanded the content widget library to include:

Slack

Rideshare (Uber & Lyft)

Public transit

Interactive directories

In/Out Board

POS-integrated dispensary menus

In addition to the content widgets, XhibitSignage has management features such as multi-user access, playlist management, screen-layout editor, calendar-based scheduling and day-parting, and reporting.

"We're honored to with the Best of Show Award for the second year running," said Mike Kilian, Senior Director of Business Development at Mvix. "It's great to be recognized for the work and effort we've put into our software to give end-users more choice when it comes to building their digital signage networks, and to make content acquisition easy."

Mvix is offering a 14-day free trial of their software for third-party digital signage players. To sign up, contact Mvix at partners@mvixusa.com or (703) 382-1739.

About Mvix

Mvix is a leading provider of content-rich digital signage software and solutions. To date, their platform powers over 50,000 active screens for clients including Virginia Tech, NASA, Sodexo, Discovery Channel, Crowne Plaza, and the University of Washington. The use cases include employee communication, wayfinding, emergency messaging, and customer communications.

Learn more about Mvix at www.mvixdigitalsignage.com, or call 703.382.1739.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mvix-wins-2018-infocomm-best-of-show-award---digital-signage-for-the-2nd-year-running-300667616.html

SOURCE Mvix

Related Links

http://www.mvixdigitalsignage.com

