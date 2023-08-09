MVP Consulting Group Announces Partnership with LegitScript to Streamline Certification Process for Substance Abuse Treatment Providers

News provided by

MVP Consulting Group

09 Aug, 2023, 16:00 ET

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MVP Consulting Group, a leading healthcare consulting firm specializing in guiding healthcare providers through complex certification and accreditation processes, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with LegitScript, the global leader in merchant and advertiser certification within the substance abuse treatment industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in their shared mission to provide safe and reliable spaces for substance abuse treatment providers and pharmacy services online.

LegitScript has been at the forefront of ensuring the safety and transparency of online healthcare-related businesses. Their certification process empowers legitimate treatment providers to advertise their services, while safeguarding consumers from potential risks associated with misinformation or fraudulent practices.

The partnership between MVP Consulting Group and LegitScript is set to revolutionize the certification journey for substance abuse treatment providers and pharmacies. By combining MVP Consulting Group's expertise in healthcare compliance with LegitScript's industry-leading verification process, the pathway to certification has now become more streamlined, efficient, and accessible to all.

"We are excited to partner with LegitScript to aid in the certification process of quality substance abuse treatment providers," said MVP Consulting Group CEO and Founder Martin LaRoche. "Our shared goal is to provide all communities with safe spaces for substance abuse treatment."

This collaboration opens up new opportunities for substance abuse treatment providers and pharmacies to gain LegitScript certification while enhancing their online visibility and credibility. By adhering to the highest standards of compliance, MVP Consulting Group and LegitScript are dedicated to ensuring that individuals who are seeking help for substance abuse have access to trustworthy and reliable services.

For more information about MVP Consulting Group, please visit: https://www.mvpconsultinggroup.com/legitscript/

About MVP Consulting Group: MVP Consulting Group is a leading healthcare consulting firm dedicated to guiding healthcare providers through licensure and accreditation. With a strong commitment to compliance and quality, MVP Consulting Group empowers healthcare facilities to offer safe and reliable services to their communities.

CONTACT: Martin LaRoche, 562-400-7714, [email protected]

SOURCE MVP Consulting Group

