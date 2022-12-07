MVP Kids Launches MVP Kids TV with Emmy Award Winning Writers and Producers

The launch inaugurates the development of The World of MVP Kids for television and streaming video.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with award-winning television writers and producers, MVP Kids TV will captivate kids with original stories incorporating MVP Kids existing and new characters into television and streaming episodes. MVP Kids TV is led by John Semper (Green Lantern: Beware My Power, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Smurfs, Scooby-Doo, The Jetsons, My Little Pony, Duck Tales, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Clifford the Red Dog) and includes five-time Emmy Award winning designer/producer Jim Castle and creator Jim Jinkins (Doug, 101 Dalmatians).

Howland and Whyland: The Bully and the Mind Reader Launch of MVP Kids.TV

"Our team has a proven track record in mainstream kids entertainment," said President and Founder, Mel Sauder. "Mr. Semper is one of the most sought-after kids story tellers and world builders in the industry. His experience and credits speak for themselves, recently writing for DC Comics and personally working with industry giants Jim Henson, Marvel's Stan Lee, and Star Wars' John Lucas over his illustrative career. Mr. Castle has worked on nearly 500 series, shows, and theatrical releases, and his five national Emmy Awards demonstrate the world-class production and design skill he adds. We are honored to have veterans with years of success in children's entertainment," adds Sauder.

"There is always room in the marketplace for a product that is genuinely good. I think Howland & Whyland is probably one of the best things to be created for children's television in a long time because it deals with conflict resolution and handles topics that must be handled responsibly," says John Semper, MVP Kids TV Group President. Watch our pilot episode, The Bully and the Mind Reader at Howland and Whyland Episode 1. Through the combination of state-of-the-art technology and the talents of award-winning producers and storytellers, the launch of MVP Kids TV enhances existing successful products into a new multimedia arena, as well as cements the company's mission to entertain with purpose through a variety of fun, entertaining, and engaging formats. To learn more about MVP Kids TV initial series and episodes, visit MVP Kids TV.

MVP Kids recently launched a StartEngine campaign in order to continue expanding the brand and launch even more entertainment offerings. Funding will support building and expanding the World of MVP Kids, implementing strategic marketing plans, and the production of MVP Kids TV original series. To learn more, visit MVP Kids Start Engine.

MVP Kids is a growing multimedia brand, dedicated to building a purposeful children's entertainment platform. We create characters in an imaginary World of MVP Kids to tell stories through television and books for kids to learn, grow, and laugh. We also develop tools for parents and curriculum for educators to help children through their personal journey to character.

