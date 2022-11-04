The growing multi-media company that has established itself as a go-to family-friendly brand offers investors an opportunity to join an up-and-coming brand with a purpose-driven mission.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MVP Kids Media announced the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding raise. The multimedia brand, dedicated to building a purposeful children's entertainment platform, offers content designed to instill children with important emotional and life skills. MVP Kids products target multiple channels within the always-growing industry for children's products, including $700B in the television, streaming, and video sector, $230B in mobile apps, toys, and games category, $120B in the subscription plan market, and $30B in the publishing market, as well as the $8B educational curriculum segment.

MVP Kids Media Launches New Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine.com Invest in kids' Journey to Character with MVP Kids

At present, MVP Kids titles are being used in more than 400 English and Spanish classrooms in the Miami-Dade and Broward County Districts. With over 90+ book titles and video streaming content, the brand introduces audiences to an inclusive cast of diverse original characters who experience and teach valuable life lessons and skills. Additionally, its products reached millions of families nationwide in a partnership with Chick-Fil-A kids' meals. The company has received its first order from Costco for nationwide distribution in Spring 2023.

The MVP Kids Media brand combines entertainment and educational tools under one umbrella, creating an opportunity to empower the next generation of Real MVPs. Through the combination of state-of-the-art technology and the talents of award-winning producers, storytellers, and other creators, MVP Kids develops products that deliver important lessons through a variety of entertaining formats.

"We are so excited to expand our brand and reach kids on a national scale," said President and Founder, Mel Sauder. "Our products stand out in a crowded field because of our thoughtful and mission-driven foundational library of successful characters and products. We strongly believe the crowdfunding round will prove to be another major success for MVP Kids and will enable our team to continue its work at the cross-section of entertainment media and education."

The campaign is open to all investors at various levels of investment with incentives to invest early. For more information, visit startengine.com/mvpkidsmedia .

MVP Kids is a growing, multimedia brand, dedicated to building a purposeful children's entertainment platform. We create characters in an imaginary World of MVP Kids to tell stories through books and television for kids to learn, grow, and laugh. We also develop tools for parents and educators to help guide children through their personal character development journey.

