MVP VIBE FEST Bridges Gap Between Athletics and Cybersecurity

Top athletes compete both on and off the track in a mix of track and field events and cyber games.

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by MVP Track and Field in cooperation with US Cyber Games®, the MVP VIBE FEST will take place February 18, 2023, at the Gately Park Track and Field Center in Chicago, IL. The program will bridge the gap between athletics and technology by exposing some of the top US track and field athletes to the world of cybersecurity and cyber sports while competing for awards in their sport.

MVP VIBE FEST seeks to introduce cybersecurity and data analytics careers to high-performing track and field athletes, coaches, and fans.

MVP VIBE FEST will attract thousands of the best athletes in the nation, including college-bound and nationally-ranked high schoolers. The track meet serves as a qualifier for the NIKE Indoor Nationals .

"We need to energize the track and field community and use it as a platform to open doors. Our unique meet format and partnership with the US Cyber Games allows us to do just that," states Maurice Hutton, USATF Region 3 Coordinator | VA Youth Chair.

"This USATF sanctioned event not only provides an excellent opportunity for youth to compete alongside some of the top performing youth track athletes but also learn from our country's top cybersecurity athletes. It provides a unique bridge to both high performance junior and elite programs as well as high tech college degrees and careers helping to grow well-rounded athletes on and off the track," Jacci White, USATF National Youth Chair.

MVP VIBE FEST seeks to introduce cybersecurity and data analytics careers to high-performing track and field athletes, coaches, and fans. Critical to national security and economic growth, developing a workforce pipeline outside of traditional educational recruiting will help to close a global cybersecurity workforce gap. Track and cyber athletes are used to operating in a digital environment with precision-based metrics and also share many characteristics that will allow them to successfully serve in roles such as security analysts, penetration testers, and digital forensics investigators. All athletes are encouraged to sign up for the Cyber Exhibit Hall after completing their race - NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY!

The US Cyber Team® will be on site for their spring camp preparing for this year's International Cybersecurity Championship and Conference (IC3) in San Diego this summer!

Sponsors of MVP Vibe Fest include MVP League, US Cyber Games, ASM Global, and the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF). More information is available at https://www.mvpvibefest.com/ .

About MVP League

The mission of the MVP League is to develop track and field and road running athletes of all levels from elementary age to pro athletes. Through athletics, we provide positive images and opportunities to demonstrate that we can achieve all we desire in life and sports through hard work, dedication, and a competitive spirit.

About US Cyber Games

The US Cyber Games was founded by Katzcy in cooperation with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

