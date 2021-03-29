MVP Welcomes Tobi Ferguson as President and CEO

As MVP's new President and CEO, Tobi Ferguson aims to build on the company's history of innovation. Tweet this

"I am inspired by the company's solutions-oriented approach to meet production challenges for the manufacturers who keep planes in the air, boats from sinking, and everything in between," Ferguson said. "I look forward to joining the team and building on the strong foundation in place to maximize the business' growth potential."

In his most recent role, Ferguson led Vogt Ice, LLC where he served as President for six years. With an innate ability to foster collaboration, he ignited the Vogt brand and improved performance by optimizing operations, strengthening partnerships, and deploying lean manufacturing practices.

Prior to Vogt, Ferguson held a number of appointments including Director of Global Operations for Welbilt Foodservice, where he dramatically improved overall customer experience by centralizing its distribution centers and systems. He also held roles in the healthcare industry where he was responsible for revitalizing R&D and launching several disruptive technologies.

"MVP holds limitless potential to inspire radical change in the composites industry and beyond," said Ferguson. "I plan to implement a culture which serves our markets with tenacity, ingenuity, and with a focus on quality to drive the flawless execution our customers deserve."

