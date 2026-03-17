MVP3 and KC Amos Relaunch 'Hillbilly Bible' Film in Memory of John Amos, Featuring Voyage Air Guitar Giveaway for Fans

Pizano leads a powerhouse comeback with KC Amos, Al Coronel, and Dolly Parton producer Kent Wells, forging a dynamic team that invites fans on the journey to Bring the Music™.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillbilly Bible Movie LLC is igniting Memphis with the launch of the feature film Hillbilly Bible, as director KC Amos steps up to honor the legacy of his father, legendary actor John Amos. Produced under Hillbilly Bible Movie LLC, in association with MVP3 Foundation and MVP3 Network, the film carries a special dedication to John Amos, who was attached to the project before his passing, and is supported by Voyage Air Guitar as the leading product placement title sponsor. The film is scheduled to start production in Fall 2026 in Memphis and Nashville, TN, and Clarksdale, MS.

Written by Marie Pizano and co-writer Mark Selker, and inspired by the book title Hillbilly Bible by Stevie Rey, the film is a US-made, PG-13 faith-based dramedy. At its heart is Billy Madden, a former foster kid whose adverse childhood experiences leave scars that follow him into adulthood. After a public fall fueled by pride and addiction, Billy heads south in search of a legendary bluesman known as the Cool Cat Jesus, believing the man holds the key to restoring his broken career. Instead, he encounters unexpected messengers who confront him with hard truths about humility, inner child wounds, and the cost of living for applause instead of purpose.

As his image crumbles, Billy is forced to surrender control, face his past, and rediscover the grace that has been quietly following him all along. Hillbilly Bible follows his road to repentance, healing, and restored identity—blending music, drama, and humor with a poignant tribute to John Amos.

"This story carries the spirit of all of us," said producer and writer Marie Pizano. "We all stumble and fall, but we can get back up and find our 'yes.' With Hillbilly Bible, we're using powerful, honest storytelling to share a message of hope and redemption from Memphis to Nashville to Clarksdale, while I keep my promise to honor John's legacy the right way."

Pizano leads a focused creative team with director KC Amos and co-director Al Coronel, who makes his directorial debut alongside Amos, together with longtime Dolly Parton producer Kent Wells. This accomplished group is positioning Hillbilly Bible for a global stage and inviting audiences to be part of its momentum.

To engage supporters worldwide, Hillbilly Bible is launching a Voyage Air Guitar giveaway and a $30 fan supporter campaign, designed to give back to foster youth, ministries, and mental health advocacy. Each supporter package includes an exclusive Hillbilly Bible T-shirt, entry into the Voyage Air Guitar giveaway, and special access to a private screening of the film before any wider public release.

For full details, official rules, and supporter information, please visit https://hillbillybiblemovie.com/ and follow the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/share/1ApXMKqqA1/?mibextid=wwXIfr.

Additional information will be presented at invite-only, press-only conferences on March 25, 2026, in Memphis, TN, and Clarksdale, MS, with a later press conference planned for Nashville, TN.

About Hillbilly Bible Movie LLC

Hillbilly Bible Movie LLC is the production company behind Hillbilly Bible, a Memphis-rooted dramedy dedicated to inspiring audiences through impactful, music-driven storytelling. The company partners with like-minded organizations to develop film projects that promote healing, hope, and positive change.

SOURCE MVP3 Foundation