MVPindex Releases 2018 NFL Draft Report, Infographic

In addition to the infographic, MVPindex today released its 2018 NFL Draft Report, showcasing the best brand campaigns and highest performing content on social media from last season. The report also provides in-depth analysis and tips for brands, teams and players (both veterans and rookies) as they gear up for the new season.

"Now more than ever, social media is driving fan engagement and creating real value for the NFL, its teams and players, as well as the brands who sponsor them," said MVPindex Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Kyle Nelson. "With so much attention focused on how these players will perform on the field, we thought it was equally important to shine a spotlight on how they are poised to perform as brand ambassadors and their ability to create meaningful connections with fans – both of which are vital to a successful pro career."

About MVPindex®

Founded in 2013, MVPindex was the first social media intelligence platform to analyze athletes' social media portfolios and calculate their digital brand value. Today, MVPindex is a comprehensive social media index and valuation platform for the sports and entertainment industries, offering real-time analytics on more than 80,000 athletes, entertainers, teams, leagues, and brands ranked across the most popular social platforms. The MVPindex Engagement Value Assessment™ (EVA) has become the de facto industry standard for calculating the monetary value of social media campaigns and properties.

